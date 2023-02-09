Kadarius Toney “running around like crazy” at practice

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2023, 10:22 AM EST
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney continues to deal with the ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game and he was the only member of the Chiefs who was not a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

During a Thursday press conference, head coach Andy Reid was asked about his level of concern for Toney’s availability on Sunday. Reid said that all went well with Toney on Wednesday, but that Thursday’s practice will be the hardest of the week and that the team will see how everything goes for Toney during that session.

“He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do, but he’s got more today and we’ll see how he does,” Reid said. “He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy, so we’ll see how it goes today.”

Including the playoffs, Toney played nine games with the Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Giants. He has 20 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns while running six times for 73 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

6 responses to “Kadarius Toney “running around like crazy” at practice

  3. Red flags should have scared the Chiefs far away from this guy.
    That the Giants, not exactly a team brimming with talented WRs, so quickly gave up on someone they drafted in the first round, should have informed them not to waste any picks on this perpetually injured bust.

  4. They better slow him down. He’ll mess around and pull something in his lower body. That’s why he was available from the Giants. Baller when healthy, but spent too much time in the rehab room.

  5. As a Giants fan, I’ll be routing for Kadari to do well like I did Beckham last year. That doesn’t mean I want him on the Giants but I’m fine with him doing well against Philly.

  6. For some reason I feel like he is going to be like Percy Harvin in the Seahawks SB and have an outsized impact/schemed plays.

