L’Jarius Sneed limited in practice with knee injury, Kadarius Toney fully participates

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed cleared the concussion protocol before the start of the team’s practice week, but he’s picked up a new injury.

Sneed was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report because of a knee injury. He was not on Wednesday’s report at all.

While Sneed took a step in the wrong direction, wide receiver Kadarius Toney went the other way. Toney was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), guard Trey Smith (ankle), and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) were also full participants.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday morning that the day’s practice would be the most active of the week, so Toney appears to be on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Friday will bring a final injury report and the team’s injury designations for Super Bowl LVII.