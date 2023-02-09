Nick Sirianni: Instead of me talking Saturday night, we’re opening it up to everyone

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni typically delivers a speech to his team on the night before games, but things will be a bit different this Saturday night.

During his final press conference before Super Bowl LVII, Sirianni was asked if he had settled on his talking points for the final team meeting of the season. He said that he had prepared something in particular for the moment, but is pivoting to an approach that allows members of the team to share their thoughts before putting it all on the line.

“I have definitely thought about that,” Sirianni said. “I had something that I was definitely prepared to do for this moment, but then I’ve altered my plan a little bit. What we’ll do on Saturday is instead of me talking and instead of a captain talking, I think we’re just going open it up to the floor. . . . We’ll just kinda let everybody talk.”

Sirianni said he got the idea from what his Mount Union teams did before playing in three Division III championship games during his time at the school. They won all three of those games, so it’s no shock that Sirianni would borrow from that approach before his latest bid for a title.