Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to be Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Jalen Hurts

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2023, 1:56 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch
Getty Images

The Eagles are favored over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is favored over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to be Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is a +120 favorite to be Super Bowl MVP at Draft Kings, slightly ahead of Hurts at +125. The winning quarterback has been the MVP of 31 of the 56 Super Bowls to date.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is next, at +1200. No tight end has ever been Super Bowl MVP.

Next is Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown at +1800. Eight wide receivers have been Super Bowl MVP, including Cooper Kupp last year. Other than quarterback, wide receivers have received the most MVP awards of any position.

Up next is Eagles running back Miles Sanders at +2200. Seven running backs have been Super Bowl MVP.

Among the long shots are Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick at +3000 and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones at +4000. Ten defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to be Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Jalen Hurts

  1. “IF” Philly can execute like they want, I have a feeling Hurts might not have to throw that much, it will be Miles Sanders, Ken Gainwell and Boston Scott (and a little Hurts) pounding the ball on the ground. So Hurts might not have flashy numbers, but he might not need them.

  2. This marks reason number 2 that I won’t be watching this sham game.

    Here’s an idea: Just give the award and the trophy to the Chiefs, let the players do another flag football game, and fill it with 3 hours of commercials.

  3. If you are going to bet the Chiefs to win the smarter play is to take Mahomes at MVP. The press will want to give it to him and the only other option if the Chiefs win would be Kelce. I think Mahomes gets that reward over 90% of the time the Chiefs win the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.