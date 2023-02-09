Patrick Mahomes: MVP would be a team award as well as an individual one

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be trying for his second Super Bowl win on Sunday and he’s expected to head into that game as a two-time NFL MVP.

This year’s MVP will be announced on Thursday night and Mahomes is a heavy favorite to be the winner after leading the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the Chiefs to the top seed in the AFC. At his final media availability before facing the Eagles, Mahomes was asked about what meaning the award would mean to him.

“It would mean the world,” Mahomes said. “To be able to win that award, it’s so special. It’s so hard to do. There’s so many greats that have won that award, and to be a part of that history is amazing. It’s definitely something that you want to look back at your career and say that you’ve got that award. To be able to win that again, it’s not only a testament to me but my team because as much as it is an individual award, it’s a team award as well and I hope my teammates know that.”

Mahomes went on to say that a quarterback can’t win the award without having players around him who can “make the plays happen” and that he thinks the whole team would take pride in a win because of what it says about their collective efforts this season.