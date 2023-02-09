Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 9, 2023, 3:04 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints might really be hitting it off.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, Carr is back at the team’s headquarters on Thursday after beginning his visit with the club on Wednesday.

Underhill adds that Wednesday’s meeting between Carr and the Saints lasted until 10:30 p.m.

Carr received permission to meet with New Orleans from the Raiders earlier this week. It’s the first team Carr has met with since it became clear that Las Vegas intended to move on from its longtime quarterback.

Carr still holds a no-trade clause and has said that he’s not extending the deadline for his $40.4 million in guarantees to kick in on Feb. 15. Because of that, it’s always been more likely that Las Vegas will release Carr before his guaranteed salary vests.

If that happens, Carr could sign with the Saints without New Orleans giving up an asset to acquire him. Or Carr could go and meet with some other teams as a free agent before he decides where he’d like to play in 2023.

8 responses to “Report: Derek Carr back at Saints facility on Thursday

  1. With Brady gone NFC South is wide open, would be a chance for Carr to win a division title and go to the playoffs.

  2. Great he can hook up with the Great Dennis Allen again. I can see the Saints winning at least 2 games next year.

  3. I have no problem with the Saints signing him, but I need someone to explain to me how a team that’s 60 million over the cap is going to sign a free agent QB to even a below market deal

  4. The raiders are quickly becoming one of the most poorly run franchises in the league. Carr is wise to get out of there without doing them a single favor. Unless maybe Davis gives him some of his under the carpet kickbacks

  5. Carr is smart, he is using his leverage to his advantage. Carr should also visit Tampa, Atlanta, and Carolina since they all need QBs.

  7. Concede no ground, Derek! While you might not be a great QB, you would be an upgrade over the idiots the Saints played last year. Force Las Vegas’ hand. It would be a hoot if they cut you and got nothing in return.

  8. I don’t understand why any team would trade for him when everybody in the league knows he will be released in 6 days?

