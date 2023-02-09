Sean Payton: I don’t hate Kyler Murray

Posted by Josh Alper on February 9, 2023, 1:58 PM EST
Denver Broncos Introduce Sean Payton as Head Coach
Getty Images

Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports.

Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a coaching opportunity with the Cardinals because “he didn’t want to work with” quarterback Kyler Murray in Arizona. Payton got a chance to respond to that during an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up and Adams” on Thursday.

Payton said that “I don’t hate Kyler Murray” and called the quarterback “extremely talented” before explaining why he thought Bradshaw made comments that also suggested Payton isn’t crazy about working with Russell Wilson in Denver.

“I think from Terry’s perspective, I know he would have felt better if I was coming back to Fox, so there wasn’t going to be anyone good enough, in his eyes, for me,” Payton said. “He was going to look at it like, ‘He’s not going there, he’s not going there, he’s not gonna go there.'”

Payton said that he thinks the Cardinals have “similar challenges” to the ones that the Broncos face when it comes to establishing a better culture, but that the Broncos were a “different fit” when it came to his alignment with ownership and the front office. The Cardinals have not found the right fit for their coaching job yet and a hire is not expected to happen until after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

8 responses to “Sean Payton: I don’t hate Kyler Murray

  2. The Cardinals are waiting to selct Eric Bieniemy for the head coaching position. They have nothing to lose so they are going to give it a try. Bieniemy may just save Murry’s career.

  3. Terry Bradshaw is a backstabber going for relevance and dragging Payton thru this. Just dumb.. like bro I said that crap to you as an analyst please stop trying to pretend we’re buddies and I shared something with you that mattered.

  4. “I think from Terry’s perspective, I know he would have felt better if I was coming back to Fox, so there wasn’t going to be anyone good enough, in his eyes, for me,”

    What?? Ok, it’s clear then, Payton didn’t want to work with Kyler Murray and he was probably only so-so as far as Russell Wilson was concerned. Russell will be the easier reclamation project. At least Russell reached out to Payton, meaning he’s ready to work with him and knows he needs the help.

  5. Don’t hate him , don’t love him , don’t have to coach him . Don’t even have to have an opinion on him .

  6. I think Payton feels he has a better chance to succeed with Wilson even if he lost a step. Murray is more of a CFL type of QB.

  7. Kyler Murray is too small to play in this league. He’s lucky the league makes more rules to protect QBs every year. In the 80s-90s, he wouldn’t last more than a couple seasons.

  8. Hes allowed to say he doesnt want to coach Kyler Murray. Unless society says its not ok he says that.

