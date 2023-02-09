Travis Kelce: Why am I always open? Andy Reid, baby

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 9, 2023, 1:24 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce credits coach Andy Reid for most of the success he’s had in Kansas City’s offense.

Asked today why he’s always open, Kelce said it’s because of the architect of the offense.

“Why am I always open? I say it all the time: Andy Reid, baby. Big Red,” Kelce said. “He can dial stuff up at the right time, create some things at the right time, and then on top of that everybody’s doing their jobs. It’s not just a me go out there and get open type play. I’m sure you guys like to think that, but there’s a lot of madness to it, and there’s a lot of guys doing their jobs for the big picture. I’m fortunate that I’m playing here, for sure.”

Kelce was drafted in 2013, Reid’s first season as head coach of the Chiefs, and has only known one head coach. With another coach, Kelce may not have become the star he is. But he’s lucky to have landed with one of the best.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Travis Kelce: Why am I always open? Andy Reid, baby

  1. Hubris

    If I was a Chiefs fan, I’d be cringing. Philly needs to study the Pat Chung tape on Kelce.

  2. Andy Reid could have had a great argument as the true GOAT head coach. Years ago the rules did not favor offenses. He is clearly the GOAT offensive coach. He has had some really bad luck in NFCCG. Keep in mind that he made FIVE NFCCG, including 4 consecutive with Donovan McNabb. In those, he faced the Greatest Show on Turf in 2001, an all-time great defense in Tampa Bay in 2002, a really hot Carolina defense in 2003, and then when he finally won the NFCCG in 2004, got beat by the GOAT Brady in the Super Bowl. Then, in 2008, he lost to a Kurt Warner high power offense again. He’s an unbelievable coach who has been a GREAT GM, drafting SO MANY great players. To me, he is the greatest head coach of all-time. He has made Alex Smith and Chad Henne fit in seamlessly into his offense. When he arrived in KC in 2012, they were 2-14. The next year, they went 11-5. Without him, the Chiefs are struggling to make the playoffs.

  3. KC sure is doing a lot of talking this week. Not hearing much from the Philly camp.

    If I were Reid I’d tell Kelce to stay humble

  4. I think the reason he’s always open is Mahomes ability to extend plays and make any throw on the field at the same time. As Kelce has said many times, once the play breaks down then he just needs to know based on the play call where they will likely be open space and get there asap and Mahomes will find him. The two of them have the Reid calling great plays etc, but they have the school yard game down to a science also.

    I agree with an above commenter that Philly should really study what Chung, Ninkovich and other Patriots did to stop Kelce using physicality, because that is one thing that has worked over the years.

  6. knowyourenemy50 says:
    Andy Reid could have had a great argument as the true GOAT head coach.

    Reid has been a great coach/GM over the years, a few issues with time management but he’s done an excellent job wherever he’s been. However, Belichick still deserves the trophy. I know Belichick had Brady but I believe both were largely responsible for the Patriots’ dynasty. The two of them together clearly made for something special.
    For the record, I’m not a Pats fan or a Chiefs fan.

  8. You mean it’s not Bieniemy? I thought Bieniemy was the genius.
    The Bieniemy head coach interview process. Q “How do you get Kelce open all the time?”
    A “You’ll have to ask Andy”

  9. Everyone knows this entire offense is successful because of Andy Reid, Pat Mahomes, and Travis Kelce. Everyone else is replaceable.

  10. dstegesaurus says:
    February 9, 2023 at 1:52 pm
    KC sure is doing a lot of talking this week
    ——————————————-

    Isn’t doing interviews what media week is about? Kelce crediting his coach while the others have been complimentary of the Eagles – no bulletin board material yet. That was the Bengals last week with the Burrowhead junk.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.