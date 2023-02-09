Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete

February 9, 2023
49ers quarterback Trey Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter, but his run ended when he broke his ankle in the second game of the year and his future role with the team is very much up in the air.

While the 49ers don’t plan to bring Jimmy Garoppolo back, seventh-round pick Brock Purdy will return in 2023 and there are a lot of people who think he’s a better option to run the offense than the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. Purdy is set to miss the offseason after having elbow surgery, however, and that will give Lance extended time to show the team that he can be the kind of quarterback they believed he was coming out of college.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Lance said “Brock played way to well” when asked if the 49ers ever told him that he remained their choice at quarterback and that all he’s looking for is a chance to prove that he can handle the job.

“Everyone saw what Brock did,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Brock doesn’t just come in and play that well, and I just get handed something out of the blue. And I don’t expect that or want that, but I truly believe, yeah, I just want an opportunity to compete. That’s all I wanted going into this offseason.”

Lance is set to have that opportunity and he’ll have to make the most of it to get the nod for a team that feels it is ready to compete for the trip to the Super Bowl that eluded them this season.

31 responses to “Trey Lance: I just want an opportunity to compete

  1. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Lance said “Brock played way to well.”

    He played way to well, interesting.

  3. Well of course he will get that opportunity. When I spend 34 million guaranteed on an employee I typically want to see if they can do their job. lololol

  5. To be fair, its not his fault the Niners badly overvalued him. He’s a mid-rounder at best.

  6. leeharveykeitel says:
    February 9, 2023 at 9:31 am
    The six month recovery time-line for Purdy seems exceedingly optimistic.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________
    Maybe, but the word is he can participate in pre-season activities as he is completing his recovery. He played better, he won games, his teammates like him and the coach has full confidence in Purdy. If he is able to play week 1 he will start week 1, unless Lance somehow transforms into a much, much better player than what he has shown for more than two years now.

  7. Huge disconnect between what 9ers gave up to get Lance vs. how unready they seem to think he is (and has been). Weird/mysterious trade/pick.

  8. This kid has barely been on the football field for three plus years. Good luck with that, buddy.

    Pack your bags for Washington or Indy

  9. You haven’t earned any opportunity to compete. This is Brock Purdy’s team. You’ve been an absolute bust.

  10. I can’t see Purdy recovering in time for the start of the season. That means Lance will probably be the starter, which is what the Niners wanted anyway. (I’d take a healthy Purdy over Lance anytime, though. And getting rid of Jimmy G is a foolish, foolish move. I wish my Vikings would trade Cousins for Jimmy G. We need a QB who can take a team somewhere. Cousins folds like a cheap suit when we get to the playoffs.)

  11. Of course he will get the QB1 spot back for 2 reasons. 1. He was the 3rd pick (never should have been that high) and they committed a ton of money to him. 2. The 49ers have wanted a qb in the mold of kapernick since they benched Smith for kapernick. For some reason they are against the prototypical pocket passer qb and think they can win where others gave failed with a running scrambling qb or maybe it is for other issues.

    The playmakers they have will be handicapped by a qb like lance, deebo, aiyuk, cma, and kittle they dont need a qb running around extending plays they just need to get the ball in their hands to make magic.

  12. The 49ers were warned before the draft, to not go after the media’s annual overhyped QB. In the 2021 NFL draft, the media overhyped Lance and the 49ers fell for it. In 2022, the media did the exact same thing to Malik Willis and NFL teams did not fall for it and Willis fell to the 3rd round. The 2020 NFL draft, the media’s fav QB was Jordan Love, and the Packers regret wasting that pick on him.In 2019, it was Kyler Murray, the Cardinals wish they hadn’t fell for the hype. In 2018, it was Lamar Jackson who was favored by the media. See a trend here? In 2023 the media is hyping Bryce Young…watch out Texans, do NOT fall for it!

  13. Purdy is an average back up who played on a stacked roster. The shine will come off him real quick as he was already showing signs of the league catching up to him. They never asked him to throw into tight windows and most of his passing success came off play action on 1st or 2nd down when the defense was playing run first. Most of those passes where simple crossing routes. Great job by the coaching staff of not making him do to much but that will only go so far.

  14. There’s nothing controversial about what he said. He wants the opportunity to compete. I don’t know why an innocuous comment like that warrants such criticism.

  15. religionisforidiots says:
    February 9, 2023 at 9:40 am
    To be fair, its not his fault the Niners badly overvalued him. He’s a mid-rounder at best.

    ———–

    I think every team had him valued pretty high, so it wasn’t just the Niners. And I don’t even think he’s a mid-rounder. I think he can’t play in the NFL. He shouldn’t have even been drafted.

  16. Don’t worry, you’ll get a chance given that Shanahans’ scheme operates at the expense of sacrificing the QB’s safety. You may only get a half dozen games or so before a season ending injury but with 3-4 QB’s combined that should get through the regular season.

  17. Trey Lance and a draft pick to Minnesota for Kirk Cousins? Niners need stability and durability at QB.

  18. Goes to show you that just because someone looks like Pat Mahommes doesn’t mean they play like him. There was a run on PM clones after he lit up the NFL and teams are now paying for their judgements. Fields, Lance, and Love were all drafted at least partially for that reason imo.

  19. It would take a few draft pics for that to happen. Trey is a Minnesota Kid and I’m guessing who wouldn’t mind playing for the Purple and Gold.

  20. Didn’t he get the opportunity and play poorly? In reality, he may look a lot better playing along side CMc. Purdy played well but his success was tied to CMc’s presence.

  21. The 9ers spent the #3 pick, 2 late 1sts and the last pick of the draft in the 7th for 2 potential franchise QBs. One who has proven to be a starter now and the other with a potential with a higher ceiling.

    How many QBs played this season? How many QBs got injured? Having 2 QBs and thinking of the position with more of a committee mindset will be the smarter play. Especially considering that both Brock and Trey are on rookie contracts. Seems like a great situation to me for the 9ers.

  22. And he will more than likely get that opportunity.
    Whether it’s because Purdy won’t be fully healthy at the start of the season, or Shanahan’s nonsensical blocking responsibilities gets him injured again later in the year, Lance will get his chance.
    Whether he’s up to the challenge or whether he will survive the 49ers curse of QB injuries remains to be seen.

  24. He’ll get the chance due to Purdy’s injury. The question is if he can take advantage of that opportunity like Purdy did? He’s now had two years to “develop” so there should be no more excuses.

  25. @BuckyBadger,

    I mostly agree with you, but think you’re off on Young.

    While I loathe Alabama, B Young has seemed to be pretty much a class act in college. By that, I mean, not loud or flashy. Dude just walked on the field and balled out. Add that while be has got some wheels, dude is pretty much a pocket passer which sets him apart from the other QBs you mentioned.

  26. Lance will get his opportunity while Purdy is recovering. If the 49ers are 10-0 when Purdy comes back, there will be competition. If they 3-7 it might be a different story. I’m thinking Lance will play decent, and he’ll get better and better with experience. Just like every QB has done since the beginning of time

  27. You put the best player who gives you a chance to win on the field. Can’t wait to see how he competes & how Purdue recovers from his injury. SF is sitting in a good situation & able to address other elite player’s salaries because of it.

  28. I sat down for a bit and looked at every qb taken in the first round since 2000. (I’m a Bucs fan, and they keep going on about Caleb) Barely 40% of first rounders work out, and that even includes Daniel Jones

  29. I honestly think the niners are back at square one with qbs. Not sure what’s gonna happen with Brock and I know Lance isn’t the answer

  30. The kid is a bust we’ve seen enough already. The Niners way over-drafted for him. Bad mistake for sure.

  31. This is like the RGIII / Kurt Cousins situation. And in the end, neither player was able to win.

