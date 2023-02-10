Bucs interviewed Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Bucs interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator opening, the team announced.

Brown was the eighth candidate interviewed to replace Byron Leftwich, with whom they parted ways Jan. 19.

Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney and Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry also interviewed with head coach Todd Bowles.

Pitcher had a second, in-person interview on Wednesday after his first meeting with the team was held virtually while the Bengals were still in the playoffs.

Brown previously interviewed for the offensive coordinator jobs with the Commanders and Chargers.

He spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. Brown moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State, and the Rams recently hired a new tight ends coach in Nick Caley.

Brown has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job.