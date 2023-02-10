Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

Getty Images

All 53 players for the Chiefs had full participation Friday in the final official practice before Super Bowl Sunday. They do not have any players with a designation.

That means all their inactives for Sunday will be healthy scratches.

“They all practiced; everybody practiced,” head coach Andy Reid said on the practice report. “I feel pretty good about them.”

The good news for Kansas City is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is good to go. He cleared the concussion protocol before the start of the team’s practice week, but the Chiefs added him to the practice report Thursday with a limited practice because of a knee injury.

Sneed returned to full participation Friday.

“He had a lot of snaps today; he had quite a few snaps today, which was good. And I think he came out good, too,” Reid said.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) all are healthy and ready to play.