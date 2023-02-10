Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

Posted by Charean Williams on February 10, 2023, 4:50 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 AFC Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
Getty Images

All 53 players for the Chiefs had full participation Friday in the final official practice before Super Bowl Sunday. They do not have any players with a designation.

That means all their inactives for Sunday will be healthy scratches.

“They all practiced; everybody practiced,” head coach Andy Reid said on the practice report. “I feel pretty good about them.”

The good news for Kansas City is cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is good to go. He cleared the concussion protocol before the start of the team’s practice week, but the Chiefs added him to the practice report Thursday with a limited practice because of a knee injury.

Sneed returned to full participation Friday.

“He had a lot of snaps today; he had quite a few snaps today, which was good. And I think he came out good, too,” Reid said.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), running back Jerick McKinnon (ankles), running back Isiah Pacheco (wrist), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) all are healthy and ready to play.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII

  1. This is great news considering leading into SB 55 they were all torn up. Seeing both teams at full strength will be great for the game.

  3. Looks like they’ll be blaming the refs then after they get throttled. It’s also safe to say Mahomes never had a high ankle sprain.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.