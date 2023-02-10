Chris Jones excited about the opportunity to face the best offensive line in the NFL

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he and his teammates are going up against the best offensive line in the NFL at Super Bowl LVII, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Jones said he always wants to face the most challenging opponent in the biggest games.

“Always, man,” Jones said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “When you’re going against the best, you always look forward to it. That’s how I think you’d rather have it done, beating the best, going against the best. I know it’s going to be a big challenge. I’m excited about it. I can’t wait for the opportunity.”

Jones said it’s hard to find a weak link on the Eagles’ line.

“Their chemistry,” Jones said. “How they work and mesh so well together, how they’re able to work together. When you play collectively like that, it’s hard for people to get to your quarterback.”

The Chiefs’ defense sacked Joe Burrow five times in the AFC Championship Game and pressured him on several other passes, but Jones knows that’s going to be a tall order against Jalen Hurts on Super Bowl Sunday.