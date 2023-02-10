George Kittle: Eagles will lose if they don’t take Travis Kelce out of the game

Getty Images

The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII.

Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the tight end fraternity. Kittle said he thinks that the Chiefs will be Super Bowl champs for the second time in four years if they don’t find a way to keep Travis Kelce from making plays.

“My take is this — If the Eagles don’t take Travis Kelce out of the game, they’re going to lose,” Kittle said. “Straight up. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are the best tandem in football. There’s nothing like them. . . . If you let [Kelce] take over the game, they don’t stand a chance.”

Kittle offered the Eagles some advice about what they should do defensively as well. He pointed to the Patriots’ strategy of having two or three men on Kelce along with chipping him on every play as a way to limit the impact that he’ll have this weekend.