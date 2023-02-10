George Kittle: Eagles will lose if they don’t take Travis Kelce out of the game

Posted by Josh Alper on February 10, 2023, 3:40 PM EST
The 49ers faced both the Eagles and the Chiefs this season, so that makes 49ers tight end George Kittle a good person to talk to about who will have an edge in Super Bowl LVII.

Kittle fielded that question during a Friday visit to PFT Live and his answer focused on another member of the tight end fraternity. Kittle said he thinks that the Chiefs will be Super Bowl champs for the second time in four years if they don’t find a way to keep Travis Kelce from making plays.

“My take is this — If the Eagles don’t take Travis Kelce out of the game, they’re going to lose,” Kittle said. “Straight up. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are the best tandem in football. There’s nothing like them. . . . If you let [Kelce] take over the game, they don’t stand a chance.”

Kittle offered the Eagles some advice about what they should do defensively as well. He pointed to the Patriots’ strategy of having two or three men on Kelce along with chipping him on every play as a way to limit the impact that he’ll have this weekend.

4 responses to “George Kittle: Eagles will lose if they don’t take Travis Kelce out of the game

  1. Well…yeah….he’s their best pass-catcher, bro.

    Maybe you should stop mugging for the sky cam while huddling playoff games and try to get open for your 4th string QB. The TE is supposed to be the safety blanket. Where were you last week?

    Or did Eagles shut you down?

  3. Get out the Pats gameplans and put your best box/cover Safety on him when in man and study their favorite routes. Chung used to run Kelce’s routes for him. Shift some other coverages his way to mix it up, but I agree with Kittle. Remove/limit Kelce and run the ball on their flimsy D with a lead, and you’ll win the SB.

  4. You go George “brittle” Kittle. It was nice to see him have the opportunity to play with a quarterback that would actually throw him the ball. That said, If you would have been blocking Instead of that 3rd string tied end. You might Still be playing this weekend.

