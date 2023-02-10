Howie Roseman: A player worried about competing for playing time is not the right guy

Getty Images

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has been vindicated in his decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts, a decision that was widely panned at the time because Carson Wentz was viewed as the Eagles’ franchise quarterback. Now Roseman is saying that whether it’s Wentz or any other veteran, every Eagles player needs to be ready to have to compete with a draft pick.

“The league is a competitive league. If you’re worried — if you have players that are worried about competition . . . You have to be really good to start in this league. If you’re worried [that] we’re bringing in depth and talent, you’re probably not the right guy at that position,” Roseman said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Roseman didn’t mention Wentz by name, although the headline the Philadelphia Inquirer put on the article was, “Howie Roseman finally rips Carson Wentz,” so that was clearly the impression his comments created.

Roseman will never back down from drafting a talented quarterback.

“At the end of the day, it’s the most important position in sports. You see it through the course of this season,” Roseman said. “You need depth in this league. Why wouldn’t you consider building depth at the most important position of all sports?”

Every general manager should learn from Roseman that it’s never a bad idea to draft a good quarterback.