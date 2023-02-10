Jaguars to hire Chad Hall as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found a new wide receivers coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is hiring Chad Hall as their new position coach. Chris Jackson left the Jags after the end of their season in order to join the staff at the University of Texas.

Hall was the Bills’ wide receivers coach for the last four seasons and he reportedly interviewed with the Ravens as part of their still-active search for an offensive coordinator. He had a brief stint with the Jaguars in 2014 at the end of his four-plus years as a wide receiver in the league.

Assuming he is reinstated from his suspension for gambling on NFL games, the Jaguars will add Calvin Ridley to their wide receiver group in 2023. Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are set to return while Marvin Jones is an impending free agent.