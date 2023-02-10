Jalen Hurts credits Jason Kelce for helping him develop as a player and leader

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had Jason Kelce snapping him the ball for every game of his NFL career, and he says that Kelce’s steady leadership has been a major part of his own success.

Hurts was asked about mentors he’s had in the NFL and brought up Kelce as a player who had had a major impact on him.

“A guy on the same side of the ball as me that has helped me so much is Jason Kelce,” Hurts said. “His knowledge, his veteran leadership, his experience. His experience has meant a lot to me.”

The 24-year-old Hurts said young quarterbacks always need to learn from the wisdom of experienced players like the 35-year-old Kelce.

“I think as you grow as a quarterback, you always want to soak up as much as you can,” Hurts said.

Hurts has done that, and his relationship with Kelce is a major reason for the Eagles’ presence at Super Bowl LVII.