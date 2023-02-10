Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 10, 2023, 1:32 PM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Cardinals at Falcons
Getty Images

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand.

According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans.

Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays as Arizona’s head coach from 2019-2022.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury after a 4-13 finish this season. In four years, Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record. The club’s best offensive finish was in 2021, when the Cardinals were No. 8 in yards and No. 11 in points. The 2020 team was No. 6 in yards and No. 13 in points.

Before Arizona hired him, Kingsbury had a very brief stop at USC as the program’s offensive coordinator. That was after Texas Tech fired him following the 2018 season, as Kingsbury had compiled a 35-40 record as the program’s head coach.

Whoever Ryans chooses as his offensive coordinator with Houston will have a significant hand in developing whoever the Texans will presumably choose to be their quarterback with one of the top picks in this year’s draft.

Houston will reportedly hire one of Kingsbury’s former assistants, Matt Burke, as defensive coordinator. Burke served as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach in 2022.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

  1. For DeMeco’s sake, I hope not. He runs a college offense. You might think that he would ask Shanahan’s opinion.

  2. I really hope this isnt true because hes a horrible coach. I could call plays better than him .Im pretty good at film study

  3. Kingsbury gets a lot of mileage out of his year helping lead Manziel to the Heisman at A&M over a decade ago.

    He had Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and went 16-21 in those three years with him. Gets fired at Tech with a losing record and manages to land an NFL head coach job.

    One playoff game with the Cardinals and they are blown out. Fired there, also with a losing record.

    Maybe he just isn’t a good coach.

  5. He should have stayed in Thailand! Houston’s an even worse franchise than Arizona! Un0lessss his goal is to “appear” interested, not get hired, and keep on cashing the Cardinals checks

  6. Worst play caller in the history of the NFL. Every Cardinals fan knew what was coming on the next play, ALWAYS. If fans could figure out his play calling so easily, it’s no wonder that defenses were constantly shutting down Kyler & the Cards. 3rd & 3? Let’s wing a bomb! 1st & 10? Swing pass for -2 yards. 3rd & 1? Pound the rock? QB sneak? No, some lame incompletion over the middle to a covered TE. On and on it went. Just say NO!

  8. If Kingsbury signs with Houston, does he still get the balance of his contract with Arizona or does his deal get reduced by whatever he signs for in Houston?

  9. Is this for real or just so the cards can’t keep his money by saying he wasn’t trying to get another job?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.