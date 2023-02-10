Panthers hire Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach

February 10, 2023
After two straight years of being considered to be the head coach of the Texans despite having no college or pro coaching experience, Josh McCown is getting some pro coaching experience.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Panthers have hired McCown to serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach under Frank Reich.

McCown entered the NFL in 2002. He played for the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, Hartford Colonials of the UFL, 40ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles, and Texans.

It’s a great way for the 43-year-old McCown to begin to gain some valuable coaching experience, if he intends to climb the ladder and eventually try to become a head coach. If nothing else, his playing career will have him ready for the realities of potentially relocating on a regular basis as a coach.

