PFT’s Super Bowl LVII picks

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2023, 5:33 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Media Availability
This is it. The last game of the year.

Patrick Mahomes has never been the underdog in a postseason game in his career. It happens now.

Is that an accurate reflection of the edge between the teams? Is it something that will motivate Mahomes and company. Read on to see whether MDS and I believe it will be the Chiefs or Eagles hoisting a Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Chiefs (+1.5) vs. Eagles

MDS’s take: The Chiefs and Eagles have been the two best teams over the course of the 2022-23 season. That doesn’t always happen; a great team can get cold at the wrong time, or suffer key injuries late in the season, or simply get upset in the unpredictable single-elimination format of the NFL playoffs. But the Chiefs and Eagles, despite actually having some injuries late in the season and some things go against them down the stretch, were the best teams all year and now find themselves facing off in the Super Bowl.

So how will the Super Bowl be decided? I think the primary difference between the two teams is at quarterback, where I believe Patrick Mahomes can do more than Jalen Hurts. Hurts has had a great season, and may have won the league MVP over Mahomes if he hadn’t been sidelined by a shoulder injury late in the year, but Mahomes can threaten a defense all over the field in a way that neither Hurts nor any other quarterback can. I think Mahomes is going to make the difference, and is the reason the Chiefs will win.

If I’m wrong, I’ll be wrong because of the Eagles’ relentless pass rush. Philadelphia has a total of 78 sacks in the regular season and postseason, a total that only the 1984 Bears and 1985 Bears have topped. With Mahomes possibly still hobbled by his high ankle sprain, if the Eagles’ rush can get to him, that changes the game significantly.

Ultimately, however, I see a close game that the Eagles may lead much of the way, but one that will end with Mahomes making big plays in the fourth quarter and winning his second Super Bowl.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, Eagles 21.

Florio’s take: For the first time since 2017, both No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Super Bowl. And, on paper, the Eagles are just a little bit better than the Chiefs.

But the Chiefs have the one thing the Eagles don’t. As in one-five. 15. Patrick Mahomes.

Five straight AFC Championships at home. Three Super Bowl appearances. And, if he’s ever going to come close to Tom Brady‘s seven titles, it’s time to get No. 2.

The ankle is more than good enough. The team around him is more than good enough. Unless the Eagles methodically suffocate the Chiefs with the running game and in turn get to Mahomes and sack him repeatedly, this one should be close and it should be exciting and it should come down to the wire with the Chiefs finding a way to pull it off.

Kansas City has fought through more adversity than the Eagles, especially in the playoffs. That matters. Kansas City also has the experience edge in the Super Bowl. That matter’s, too.

What matters most is the presence of the best quarterback in football, a sure-fire Hall of Famer who may eventually earn a spot in the Canton Upper Room proposed by Deion Sanders. Mahomes.

The Magic Man. The man among boys. The guy who finds a way to move the ball, to score points, and to do it in a way that is always far more entertaining than anything anyone else can muster.

It’s time to win his second. On his way to possibly more.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

21 responses to “PFT’s Super Bowl LVII picks

  1. When the dust settles you have to go with your gut. PM15 is too talented to bet/pick against. Chiefs 27 Eagles 21

  4. As an Eagles fan, I fear that the Eagles are taking too much credit for beating a Niners te4am that had no quarterback.

  6. Juju Smith Schuster and Marques Valdes Scantling are cast offs. No way the Chiefs win this. They are way overrated and I’m no Eagles fan. No Tyreek Hill no Mecole Hardman no top end speed. It’s time for the Mahomes love fest to end for this year. They couldn’t get in the end zone against the Bucs. It doesn’t matter how many lineman were new they got squashed on the big stage and the Eagles have plenty of Super Bowl experience. Andy Reid is just as prone to lose the big game as he is to win. By the way Suh was part of that game plan. I’m sure he’s knows a lot about how a defense beats Mahomes in a super bowl. Eagles 31 Chiefs 21

  8. The O/U should be at least 65. Both Ds are good but this game will open up after Q1. You heard it here.

  9. Five straight AFC Championship games at home and 1 Super Bowl title. Mahomes isn’t as clutch in the biggest of moments as he’s being credit for. Eagles use the Tampa blueprint to suffocate Mahomes, who has a weaker supporting cast than in year’s past, and pull out a closely contested victory. Eagles 27, Chiefs 24.

  10. I’m going Eagles. The offensive line is so good that they can keep Mahomes from getting on the field. Eagles 42 – Chiefs 23.

  12. Game are winning the trenches, I like the eagles chances just a bit. Unless Philly chokes they come out on top. Also, I’ve been watching the chiefs for years and if they don’t keep him in check the eagles will lose !!!

  13. I think this Super Bowl won’t be close. A huge blowout by Kansas City where Philadelphia won’t even be competitive. Along the lines of Chiefs 31, Eagles 10.

  14. EAGLES 41, Chiefs 31. Shout out to the 49ers players who will probably cry even harder come Monday. LOL

  16. Good for you guys, much respect. I’m exhausted from hearing Philadelphia has the better team. Pooh. Call it 27 – 20 Chiefs.

  17. tejastim says:
    February 10, 2023 at 5:54 pm
    Five straight AFC Championship games at home and 1 Super Bowl title. Mahomes isn’t as clutch in the biggest of moments as he’s being credit for. Eagles use the Tampa blueprint to suffocate Mahomes, who has a weaker supporting cast than in year’s past, and pull out a closely contested victory. Eagles 27, Chiefs 24.
    ———————————————-

    The Eagles pass rush is fierce, but KC had 3 backups and 2 others playing out of position on the O line against TB due to injury. The weaker supporting cast was the #1 scoring offense in the NFL and better than last year. Expecting a great game and a close one.

  18. I haven’t heard one ‘Expert’ with an opinion that Hurts will play lights out yet , like its impossible.That point spread is so close because they don’t know if Hurts is close to 100% or not . If he is they’ll crush the chiefs.

  19. I see a big comeback victory by the Chiefs. It’s been that kind of year. And just like with the Patriots and Falcons in 2017, one side has the far more experienced coach and better quarterback, and the other side is coming off of a cakewalk in the NFC title game.

  21. Mahomes is great and the media want that “chasing Brady” storyline, but I’m here to tell you Philly has some straight dawgs. SF got chippy with them cause they didn’t back down but punched back. Gonna be tight and low scoring. I’m leaning Eagles but never count Mahomes out. Let’s Go!!

