Report: Texans hire Stephen Adegoke as safeties coach

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as safeties coach, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports.

Adegoke is replacing Joe Danna, who left earlier this offseason to join the Bills staff.

Adegoke served as a graduate assistant on the University of Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh for a season before going to the 49ers.

He previously worked for the University of Florida and Mississippi State before heading to Ann Arbor.

He played college football in Starkville from 2017-18 after transferring from San Diego Mesa College. Adegoke played 16 career games while with Mississippi State and totaled 14 career tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.