Tom Brady filed a retirement letter with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It reaffirms the quarterback’s Feb. 1 retirement announcement.

His retirement, though, is not irrevocable, and he still could return to playing at any time if he so desires.

Players previously filed retirement papers in order to initiate their pension. Currently, though, a player’s pension rights are activated once a full year has elapsed since his last NFL employment.

If Brady stays retired for the next five years, he will become eligible for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2028.

Brady was scheduled to enter free agency next month.

18 responses to “Report: Tom Brady files retirement letter

  1. It is quite comical that this narcissist egomaniac is doing all of this during the peak of SuperBowl week craving the spotlight and non-stop attention. What will this guy do after the SuperBowl? More pathetic pictures in his underwear? What 46 year old man have you ever seen act this pathetic and immature? It’s like he still thinks he’s 16 years old.

  2. Thanks for being the Quarterback to my youth, even tho I hated Tom Brady as a Steeler fan, it was more of I hate him because he’s too damn good. Now I feel old haha

    Tremendous career!

  4. Good luck to Tampa Bay and shifting the Brady cap hit to a future year. That $35 mill will stay in the upcoming cap year and leave the Bucs $55 mill over the cap.

  6. Didn’t Favre file at least once and was promptly placed on reserve/retired list. Could the Bucs do this if Brady’s contract hasn’t expired yet?

  7. It’s actually pretty cool to be able to say I got to watch the career in its entirety, of one of the greatest QBs of all time.

  8. Brady should have never came back last year without Gronk. He looked like Andy Dalton on the field.

  10. jonnyfootball82 says:
    Top 3 QBs of all time…
    1) Fran Tarkenton
    2) Tom Brady
    3) Vinny Testaverde

    – – – – –

    Very humorous. Let me guess… they all have the letter T in their names?

  12. I know he’s earned it and is entitled to it…but it doesn’t seem right that guys that have made the kind of money Tom has made should be able get a pension on top of that.
    For a guy like Brady, pension money will just be “throwaway, play money “. While others will need every dime of their pensions just to survive.

  13. Thanks for being the best player ever and for continuing to collect rent from PFT hopefully for years to come.

  14. thurmanmerman1 says:
    February 10, 2023 at 4:33 pm
    It is quite comical that this narcissist egomaniac is doing all of this during the peak of SuperBowl week craving the spotlight and non-stop attention. What will this guy do after the SuperBowl? More pathetic pictures in his underwear? What 46 year old man have you ever seen act this pathetic and immature? It’s like he still thinks he’s 16 years old.
    ________________________

    Any chance you are a Jets fan? 😂

  16. jonnyfootball82 says:
    February 10, 2023 at 4:49 pm
    Top 3 QBs of all time…

    1) Fran Tarkenton
    2) Tom Brady
    3) Vinny Testaverde
    —-
    1) Ryan Leaf
    2) Akili Smith
    3) Nathan Peterman

  17. eagleswin says:
    February 10, 2023 at 4:43 pm
    Good luck to Tampa Bay and shifting the Brady cap hit to a future year. That $35 mill will stay in the upcoming cap year and leave the Bucs $55 mill over the cap.
    —————————————
    I just read on multiple websites that if the Bucs make his actual retirement date post 1 June, then they can spread his cap hit over two years. I’m sure you’re the expert though.

  18. thurmanmerman1 says:
    February 10, 2023 at 4:33 pm
    It is quite comical that this narcissist egomaniac is doing all of this during the peak of SuperBowl week craving the spotlight and non-stop attention. What will this guy do after the SuperBowl? More pathetic pictures in his underwear? What 46 year old man have you ever seen act this pathetic and immature? It’s like he still thinks he’s 16 years old.

    ——————————

    Actually the article did explain why it gets done at this time. I think you just had “Brady grrrrr” as the takeaway right from the headline and the rest wasn’t important.

