Will Colts, Cardinals find a potential coach based on Sunday’s game?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 10, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
Five years ago, the Super Bowl arrived with then-Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels poised to become the next coach of the Colts. Rumors, however, were swirling that it may not happen. During the NBC Super Bowl pregame show, I said something along the lines of, “Keep an eye on that one. It’s not done until it’s done.” (At least I think I did; five years is a long-ass time.)

The Colts crash-landed on their feet. Given that the Eagles had scored 41 points on New England’s defensive, offensive coordinator Frank Reich became an instantly-attractive candidate.

Enter Super Bowl LVII. Once again, the Colts are looking for a coach. This time around, there’s no presumed favorite — unless the whole third-interview thing is part of the broader plan from owner Jim Irsay to declare that Jeff Saturday has proven himself through a broad and rigorous interrogation selection process. The Cardinals are also looking for a coach, with two presumed finalists but a vague sense that they have more work to do before making a hire.

Typically, the list of coordinator candidates for coaching jobs in the annual cycle arises from regular-season achievements. But the postseason should matter; Cincinnati holding the Bills to 10 points at home got defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo an interview or two in Arizona. With two jobs still open only two days before Super Bowl LVII, why shouldn’t the Eagles coordinators (Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon) or the Chiefs coordinators (Eric Bieniemy and Steve Spagnuoulo) immediately become serious candidates if their respective units show up in a big way on the biggest state in the sport?

Bieniemy has interviewed for the Indianapolis job. And even though he didn’t have a second interview during the bye week, I’m told he remains a viable candidate for the position. If Irsay doesn’t hire Saturday.

We’ll see how it goes. But if it goes particularly well for one or two of those coordinators, maybe one or two of them will be head coaches by the end of next week.

  1. Just knowing your main competition is Jeff Saturday and the boss can’t instantly see you’re the better-qualified candidate would be enough to make most people rethink taking the Colts job. If this is how Irsay’s mind works on this can you imagine what other “great ideas” he must constantly be suggesting?

  3. Irsay appears to have some “Jerry Jones” in him. He wants a guy he can manipulate (aka: Saturday). If the guy can actually coach, that’s a bonus.

  4. The Cards coaching staff won’t be able to fix the serious problem they have at QB. Gone are the days where Murray was able to compensate his lack of pocket efficiency by running all over the place. This latest non contact injury, coupled with the fact he got his 2nd contract, puts this team at a .400/.500 ceiling.
    The only way out would be to trade up with Chicago, in which case the Bears will still have the choice between Anderson or Carter at the 3rd spot, based on the fact the Texans will go QB.

