Woody Johnson “optimistic” Jets will find an impact quarterback this offseason

Posted by Charean Williams on February 10, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
The Jets have started 12 different quarterbacks the past seven seasons, including three in 2022. Brett Favre in 2008 was the team’s last Pro Bowler at the position.

They have tried every which way to find a franchise quarterback without success.

It’s a big reason the Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010.

That’s an issue,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “That’s the issue right now. The issue is quarterback performance and also running the ball. We have to have a balanced offense.”

Johnson expressed optimism that the Jets can land their franchise quarterback this offseason.

“I’m always optimistic,” Johnson said.

Johnson said last month he “absolutely” would pay a veteran quarterback if General Manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh opt for one. Aaron Rodgers, who would have to be acquired in a trade, has been linked to the Jets after they hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

The Jets will have other options, too, if a Rodgers’ trade doesn’t become a fruition.

13 responses to “Woody Johnson “optimistic” Jets will find an impact quarterback this offseason

  2. Carr, Jimmy G, Wentz, Matty Ryan, Rivers even… who else? Or just draft another Ken doll and see how the cookie crumbles. Those are your options Woodrow.

  3. Woody is a terrible medeling owner that has kept the Jets bad.

    He hired John Idzik and Mike Maccagnan.
    Show me a worse GM pair over a 7 year period.

  6. Plenty of Rodgers talk here but why would a team give up 2-#1’s and pay Rodgers $59M next year?
    Rodgers averaged 217 yards passing a game. He never threw for 260 yards or above in a game last year.

  8. Hey Woody, did you notice the 49ers defense actually improved after you hired their defensive coordinator to be your head coach? Oops!

  11. Well we know it wont be Rodgers when the Manager says Rod can take his sweet time. If you were looking for a deal you wouldnt let him take his sweet time because time is of the essense.
    Not surprised to see Jimmy go to the jets, I got Rod staying put for one last year at 58 mil.
    He is not retiring, never was.

  12. fmc651 says:

    Plenty of Rodgers talk here but why would a team give up 2-#1's and pay Rodgers $59M next year?
    Rodgers averaged 217 yards passing a game. He never threw for 260 yards or above in a game last year.

    I got hm staying home. He doesnt want a trade but to play one more year in gb and get that 58 mil and then say adios to football. This bs retire talk is a smoke screen to keep his name in the news. He has to have it. Yes he is washed up.

  13. Even if they manage to trade for someone like Aaron Rodgers, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to spend enough time with his new teammates and coaches in order to be successful.

