George Kittle had the line of the week on PFT Live

The week before the Super Bowl always consists of five dizzying days at (or near) Radio Row, with plenty of greats guests to talk about the game and/or anything and everything else.

When 49ers tight end George Kittle shows up, it’s time for plenty of anything and everything else.

Kittle is one of the NFL’s great characters. He loves the game, and he loves life. He seems to love everything.

Well, almost everything.

I spotted during Friday’s interview with Kittle a Hobbes tattoo on his right hand. Hobbes, of the legendary comic strip Calvin & Hobbes, is a stuffed tiger who comes to life whenever Calvin is alone.

Kittle said he got the tattoo last year. It includes a quote from the comic strip below the Hobbes image, one that summarizes Kittle’s outlook on life.

So then I told him he needs to get Calvin on the other hand. He said, “I’m Calvin.” So then I said, “What does Calvin piss on?,” in reference to the flood (pun intended) of unauthorized images on T-shirts and window stickers and plenty of other items showing Cavin urinating on something.

Again, then, what does Kittle/Calvin piss on?

“Cowboys fans’ hopes and dreams,” he said.

The full interview is attached. It’s worth your time.