Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 11, 2023, 8:55 AM EST
Andy Reid went 130-93-1 as head coach of the Eagles, got them to the Super Bowl once and to the NFC Championship Game four times. But he was fired after a 4-12 season in 2012. A decade later, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie still considers that one of the toughest decisions he’s had to make.

As his team prepares to meet Reid’s team in Super Bowl LVII, Lurie says he’s glad that Reid landed on his feet and roots for him to succeed, at least when he’s not coaching against the Eagles.

It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy,” Lurie said, via the Washington Post. “Obviously we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in. … I just think the best thing for Andy at the time — and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time — was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time. I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went. I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion.”

Lurie has an impressive track record for hiring good coaches, having won a Super Bowl with Doug Pederson and now reached a Super Bowl with Nick Sirianni. But Reid may have been the best coach Lurie hired, even if their time together didn’t end the way either of them wanted.

8 responses to “Jeffrey Lurie: Firing Andy Reid was extremely difficult, Chiefs got a Hall of Fame coach

  1. Standard issue boilerplate reminder to those who want to say the Eagles were stupid for letting Reid go:

    – the bigger the game, the closer the score, the worse he was at clock management.
    – since the ’04 Super Bowl season they were only 3 games over .500 under Reid.
    – they were 8-8 and then 4-12 when Reid left.
    – because his son died of a drug overdose at training camp, he was in dire need of a change of scenery.

    It was time for him to move on.

  6. After his son overdosed at Eagle’s training camp he needed to get to a new environment. So he moved on to Kansas City. There his other son permanently damaged an innocent child while he was driving drunk. The judge in Pennsylvania said that the home environment was a disgrace. Good coach, not so good father.

  7. Reid’s biggest faux pas was not running the ball enough. Likely cost the team the NFCCG against Tampa.

