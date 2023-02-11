Last call (this time I mean it) to check out “On Our Way Home”

Anthony Zych

It’s a slow Saturday afternoon. The Super Bowl is still more than 24 hours away. I’ve got a way for you to fill up about three of them.

On Our Way Home, a Christmas novel about much more than Christmas, it still available, free of charge and for a few more days.

I hate spoilers, but it’s also sort of a ghost story. That wrinkle becomes fairly obvious within the first few chapters. Who the ghost(s) are and why they keep hanging around are questions that linger and simmer until the final chapters.

It’s going away on Tuesday, after I’m home and settled in, post-Super Bowl. It’ll be back during the next holiday season.

Before then, I’ll have something else for you to read, or to not read. It’s a mob book set in 1973 and inspired by true events in the town where I grew up. I’ll probably be available in April or May, and I’m going to set a very low price point for it because: (1) books, published or not, don’t really generate much revenue for the authors; (2) I don’t care about the money; and (3) it’s harder to complain that it sucks when you didn’t pay very much for it in the first place.

You won’t pay anything for On Our Way Home, if you check it out before Tuesday. All 32 chapters can be found here.