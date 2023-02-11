Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady with seven rings is far ahead, I’ll do my best to chase him

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 11, 2023, 4:27 PM EST
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the greatest player in the NFL right now, but he knows he has a long way to go to be the greatest of all time.

Asked about ever having a resume that matches Tom Brady, Mahomes said he knows that’s many years away, and he has to be focused on earning his second ring, and not matching Brady’s seventh.

“It’ll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there’s a reason that he’s so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it, but I’ll do my best to chase it. I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said, “Ask me when I’m 38” when asked if he might catch Brady. The reality is, anyone catching Brady is going to be extraordinarily difficult, and even if Mahomes gets his second ring on Sunday at the age of 27, he’s still behind Brady, who got his third ring at age 27. Mahomes knows he has a long way to go to catch Brady.

  2. I’ll give Brady credit he didn’t bring a Jackson Mahomes along with him for those rings.

  3. You have one ring, Patrick. Try waiting until you have at least 4 before you talk about chasing Brady’s, Montana’s, or Bradshaw’s records.

  5. Patrick Mahomes is no doubt the best player out there today and seems like as stand up a guy as they come. And he very well may overtake Tom Brady some day. But any talk of him overtaking him is absurd at this point, especially considering Tom likely prevented Mahomes from having two more super bowl wins. When Mahomes gets ring number 5, then maybe we talk about if he “might” catch Tom. Until then, it is just prisoner of the moment BS and sports writers just trying to come up with content. Something tells me Mahomes likely agrees with that as well.

