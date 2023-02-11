Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady with seven rings is far ahead, I’ll do my best to chase him

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the greatest player in the NFL right now, but he knows he has a long way to go to be the greatest of all time.

Asked about ever having a resume that matches Tom Brady, Mahomes said he knows that’s many years away, and he has to be focused on earning his second ring, and not matching Brady’s seventh.

“It’ll be tough. I mean, seven Super Bowl victories, 10 Super Bowls, there’s a reason that he’s so far ahead of everybody else. It’s hard to do, but I’ll do my best to chase it, but I’ll do my best to chase it. I’ve got to start off with trying to win this one this week,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said, “Ask me when I’m 38” when asked if he might catch Brady. The reality is, anyone catching Brady is going to be extraordinarily difficult, and even if Mahomes gets his second ring on Sunday at the age of 27, he’s still behind Brady, who got his third ring at age 27. Mahomes knows he has a long way to go to catch Brady.