Three rings behind Tom Brady, Joe Montana wonders what might have been

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2023, 8:57 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer and former unquestioned greatest-of-all-time Joe Montana made the rounds this week at Radio Row. As he entered the giant room full of microphones and cameras, a compelling #longread about the legend had landed on ESPN.com.

From Wright Thompson came a closer look at Montana, a scrolling mini-bio that delves into many interesting subjects. And the best stuff Montana said to Wright was repeated in Arizona, as you’ll hear in the attached video.

In a nutshell, Montana still thinks the 49ers were nuts to shelve his career after the 1990 NFC Championship, a game he exited upon taking a brutal hit from Giants defensive lineman Leonard Marshall.

Montana didn’t play at all in 1991, even though he insists he was healthy enough to play. He didn’t show up again until a Week 17 second-half Monday night cameo capped with an audible to a touchdown pass that left coach George Seifert livid.

Maybe Joe simply wanted to give the head coach a taste of what the quarterback had been feeling for two full seasons.

“Why wasn’t I allowed to compete for the job?” Montana told Thompson, regarding the 1991 season. “I just had one of the best years I’d ever had. I could understand if I wasn’t playing well. We had just won two Super Bowls and I had one of my best years and we were winning in the championship game when I got hurt. How do I not get an opportunity? That’s the hardest part.”

Thompson explains in his article that Seifert had banned Montana from the facility when the team was present in the locker room.

“Why am I not allowed in the facility?” Montana said to Thompson. “What did I do to not be allowed in the facility? . . . They wouldn’t even let me dress.”

Montana sees it as both an affront to himself and an indignity to the best interests of the team.

“Inside I think he knows,” Montana told Thompson, regarding Seifert. “You guys won another Super Bowl, but you probably would have two or three more if I’d stuck around.”

Three more would have given Montana seven, the same number that Brady racked up.

And it’s clear from Thompson’s article that Montana isn’t a big fan of the player who grew up idolizing Montana, actively rooting against Brady in Super Bowl games. In Super Bowl XLIX, played here in Arizona, Brady secured his Montana-tying fourth after the Seahawks blew a chance to win the game by passing instead of running.

“Give the damn ball to Marshawn,” Montana said to Thompson.

The article also points out that, the following year in Santa Clara, Montana and Brady and other legends gathered for the fiftieth Super Bowl. Montana drew cheers. Brady heard boos. (It didn’t help that the place held plenty of Broncos fans at the time.)

A month later, receiver Julian Edelman worked out with Brady in his home gym. “Houston” was written on a whiteboard. The location of the next Super Bowl. The one that, after Brady and the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit, put him ahead of Montana for good.

Come Sunday, it seems from Thompson’s article that Montana will be rooting for Patrick Mahomes to get his second. So that maybe Mahomes can get his third. And his fourth. And his fifth.

And, ultimately, one more than Brady.

20 responses to “Three rings behind Tom Brady, Joe Montana wonders what might have been

  1. If Leonard Marshall hit Mahomes or Brady like he did Montana, Goodell would have had him arrested on the spot.

  2. He’s better than you Joe. Let it go. Seems petty that he doesn’t like Brady when Brady has always been humble to him even though he’s better. Brady played on worse teams and had almost as many rings as Montana in less time under the same rules that Montana retired out of the league from before anyone brings that up.

  3. I didn’t know all of that. But are we really sure he doesn’t like Brady? I still think Joe was a better QB.

  4. Cool Joe was unflappable. Sounds like he got a raw deal from a very average coach, George Seifert, who inherited a great 49ers team from Bill Walsh.

  5. Montana was much more fun to watch.

    He didn’t cry or throw temper tabt after every single time he got hit.

    He played the football when QB’s didn’t get special treatment to make more TV money.

    I understand the health part, safety is incredibly important, and health matters more than legacy, but there’s zero question who was more entertaining to watch on Sundays.

  6. I hated the 49ers as a kid, but Montana was the real deal. He almost always played his best in clutch moments despite taking much worse punishment than the QBs in Brady’s era.

    I’ve told a lot of people that Joe would have won at minimum 1, and probably two, more SB’s if he hadn’t got hurt in the 90 NFC title game. He literally never got a chance to regain his starting job with SF after his injury. If I had to pick between Brady and Montana for 2:00 minute game winning drive I’d take Joe. I think most of people from my generation, I’m 51 BTW, would feel the same way.

  7. Montana was the greatest of the era where football was still football. Tom Brady is the greatest of the flag football era.

  8. If Montana had been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, he never would have made a Pro Bowl, much less a Super Bowl. If Elway had been drafted by Bill Walsh and had had Jerry Rice to throw to, Brady would be catching up to Elway. Elway’s BEST WR was undrafted Rod Smith. Montana had the easiest time of any Hall of Fame QB in history with the teammates and coaching staff he had.

  9. Joe Montana chose to age gracefully. Brady went the Madonna route.
    Montana > Fake Cheeks.

  10. Since having Jerry Rice, he never won a playoff games when his defense allowed more than 10 points (excluding the TD in garbage time).

    BTW, Bengals special team scored a TD, offense scored only 9 points. Brady would have won 12 SB if he had such defense.

  12. If he wants to get in the weeds let’s remember he played in the pathetic NFC West that had only 4 teams at the time. Which were the Saints, Falcons Rams and SF. Those 3 teams were all terrible. The central and east had 5 teams and most of them were good. Washington, Giants, Cowboys, Eagles among the 5 in the east. Cardinals were the other. The central had today’s teams and the Bucs so he had an easy ride to division wins and playoff births. He would do better to be the legend he is and not get into this type stuff. Makes him look petty.

  14. I don’t recall Montana getting a bñatant bad call to help him win. The “Tuck Rule” game was obnoxios.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++

    Belichick caused Brady 4 SB. (2006, 2007, 2011, 2017).

    Brady would have had 12 SB if he had Walsh as his coach.

  15. Poor, sad, Brady haters. Age gracefully? Brady won a SB at age 43.
    He had better numbers last year than the ones that got Mahomes the MVP this year…age 44.

  16. George Siefert was an idiot from the start and Bill Walsh (even though he was an amazing coach), was too short sighted regarding Montana. Everyone wanted to ditch Montana before he started to drop off talent-wise. He clearly didn’t and he’s right that they may have won 2 or 3 more SB’s. Nothing against Steve Young, but he should have been traded to some other team. Montana was and still is the first thing anyone thinks of when the 49ers are mentioned.

  17. Joe Montana didn’t cheat…he didn’t play for a cheating team…he wasn’t a whining baby that got all the calls…and most importantly, he never lost a Super Bowl…enough said.

  18. Before Brady came along Montana had the GOAT title for QBs locked up, but you can’t argue with 7 rings and 10 total Super Bowls. Joe is a total legend but he’s #2.

  19. If he wants to get in the weeds let’s remember he played in the pathetic NFC West that had only 4 teams at the time. Which were the Saints, Falcons Rams and SF. Those 3 teams were all terrible. The central and east had 5 teams and most of them were good. Washington, Giants, Cowboys, Eagles among the 5 in the east. Cardinals were the other. The central had today’s teams and the Bucs so he had an easy ride to division wins and playoff births. He would do better to be the legend he is and not get into this type stuff. Makes him look petty.

    The Rams were not a “terrible” team in the 1980s. They made the playoffs in 80,83-86,88, and 89. They even won the division in 85 or 86.

    If anyone had a cakewalk to the playoffs in the 2000s it’s NE.The Patriots played in a terrible division for most of Brady’s career. From 2001-2019 they won their division every year except 2002 and 2008 (the year Brady tore his ACL). This guaranteed them a home playoff game every year. In most of those years the AFC East wasn’t sending multiple teams to the playoffs like AFC South, AFC North, and AFC West were.

