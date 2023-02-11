Tom Brady’s retirement letter ultimately means nothing

February 11, 2023
On Friday afternoon, someone from Tom Brady‘s camp leaked to ESPN that Brady has filed a retirement letter with the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

So what does it mean? What does it not mean?

Here’s the most important thing it doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean that it “silences any questions about whether Brady might return.”

He can return at any time. He doesn’t even have to send in another letter to do so, unless the Buccaneers place him on the reserve-retired list before his contract voids in March. As one league source explained it, the Buccaneers can’t place him on the reserve-retired list, because his contract automatically voids in March.

On Monday, he had a chance to completely slam the door on a return, during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show. Brady didn’t. Later that day, he said on his podcast that he still wants to play and still believes he can play.

It also has been suggested that the move commences the process of separating Brady from NFL and NFL Players Association marketing arrangements. But he could have done that at any time, whether he was or wasn’t playing.

For example, if he didn’t want to be in the Madden game, he could have opted out of the group licensing arrangement at any point in his career. (Madden will now have to negotiate a separate deal with Brady, in order to use his name, image, and likeness.)

Brady also could have declined to allow his name to be used for jerseys sold by the league. And he could have (and still can) design and sell a football jersey with his number and name — absent any NFL or team logos or trademarks.

The letter also is irrelevant to his eligibility for pension benefits or enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. For benefits, the only requirement is that the player has gone a full season without playing. For the Hall of Fame, he must go five straight years without playing. A retirement letter does not start either clock.

The retirement letter also doesn’t prevent the Patriots from signing him to a one-day contract. Again, once he becomes a free agent in March, he can sign any type of contract with any team.

Beyond getting a little free publicity and attention two days before the Super Bowl, the retirement letter has only one practical impact. It makes it awkward for the Bucs to ask him to do a one-year dummy deal that drives down his $35.1 million dead-money cap charge for 2023. “I’m retired,” would be the automatic response to any effort to get him to sign a new deal.

But he could still sign a one-year contract for the veteran minimum, with the Buccaneers officially placing him on the reserve-retired list after June 1. That would result in a $10.776 million cap charge for 2023, and it would push $24.328 million in dead money to 2024.

It will be interesting to see whether the Buccaneers try to get him to do it, and whether he hides (disingenuously) behind the idea that he has retired. If he resists the effort to reduce his cap consequences for 2023, Brady will definitely become a free agent in March. Which will allow him to sign with any other team at any time.

And the retirement letter does absolutely nothing to change that.

Bottom line? The retirement letter means nothing. Other than to inject Brady’s name into the NFL conversation on the Friday of Super Bowl weekend.

22 responses to “Tom Brady’s retirement letter ultimately means nothing

  4. He’s soooo playing in 2023 , and the media falls for the retirement thing every year every year every year

  7. Not mentioned – the air of dishonesty around everything Brady does. I hate it when people so casually lie about things!

  8. I see him coming back to the Pats to mentor Mac & Zappe for 2 years & win his 8th & 9th rings & retire as a Super Bowl champion & GREATEST EVER…. Perhaps getting that elusive 20-0 record after all!!!

  11. The coals in the GOAT’S belly are still smoldering. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he
    unretires.

  14. kissbillsrings says:
    February 11, 2023 at 1:42 pm
    I see him coming back to the Pats to mentor Mac & Zappe for 2 years & win his 8th & 9th rings & retire as a Super Bowl champion & GREATEST EVER…. Perhaps getting that elusive 20-0 record after all!!!
    ———————————————-
    More likely that he retires the best ever, but divorced and his final season being a losing season.

  15. Brady is that kid that needs to be center of attention. He will be back, it’s a matter of finding the team he thinks can give him another ring and is willing to sign him. Fact he is pushing off tv for at least another year is all you need to know

  17. It’s amazing how many folks ,in their own heads, can’t accept his retirement. HE made the decision THIS time and it’s real.

  18. Now it’s time for weekly articles about “What if he comes back” not just through this offseason, not just through this coming season, but all Next offseason too

  19. This past season was a heat check – and it was clear what the verdict was. He could still be a capable starter in the league, but I don’t see him coming back. And he shouldn’t.

    What mountains are left to climb?

    I suppose getting 2 more rings with the Pats, as someone suggested. I mean, that would absolutely happen in today’s AFC, right? Get BB & Brady together, just add water, and it’s dynasty time again. Very plausible.

  20. He reminds me of a sideshow at the carnival. The Bearded Lady. His skills have diminished bit he still sells tix and merch. And he needs attention like we need oxygen. He isn’t going anywhere and I won’t be watching his clown show.

  21. He never got to live his dream: to play for the Packers, the team with the most championships.

  22. Any way to steal the spotlight from the Super Bowl to feed his massive ego.
    Just couldn’t wait until the third week in February for all this BS.
    Just like Farve, only worse.
    If I promise to miss you, will you just go away?

