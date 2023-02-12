Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

February 12, 2023
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday.

His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the Packers. Play for another team. If so, which one?

On behalf of the billions of adults who make decisions the old-fashioned way, it just seems stupid and unnecessary and borderline narcissistic. Every day, people sift through choices and options without the presence of hallucinogens, or the absence of halogens. And most decisions are far more problematic, frankly, than whether to cash $60 million in checks for one more season of doing something he has done since 2005.

Do I need to list the sorts of decisions we all have to make, all the time? I won’t because this is your escape from the strain of navigating real life, from worrying about jobs to worrying about kids to worrying about pets to worrying about aging parents to worrying about paying bills to worrying about health issues to worrying whatever in the hell they’re shooting out of the sky in Alaska. (I guess I just did.)

It’s fine if Rodgers feels like a first-world problem needs to be resolved by pretending to be thrown into a third-world prison. It would have been better if he’d kept it to himself.

It’s not exactly relatable to the average person. And it will make more and more of them long for the day that Rodgers exits the arena for good.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

  5. Whatever….Some people meditate on big decisions and some people pray on them. I guess Aaron wants to go into solitude. I do not see the purpose or attraction of talking about the process just because it may be different. No big deal from my perspective. Just let us know your decision when you get out. Until then enough of the stories.

  6. Mental health well being is pushed all the time, except when someone handles their mental health in a way that you don’t understand or agree with.

  8. Hard to believe this guy could be any more unlikable but he keeps thinking of new ways to be a complete tool box. I hope he finds what he needs in the darkness.

  9. Let the guy do whatever he feels he needs to do to be ok. Rich or poor, we all struggle. Poor btw, I’m very poor.

  10. He thinks he’s Billy Jack he’s got to go into the sweat box and meet up with the big man in the sky

  12. As much as I’m disgusted by Rodgers these days, I’ll stick up for him on this one. He said he’s going in there for the experience and self understanding, not just to contemplate his next year in the NFL. Whatever floats your boat is fine with me. Probably just a phase for someone with too much time and money, and nobody give him a reality check. Just like the Beatles when they thought Ravi Shankar had all the answers to the universe. That was a phase, but at least it worked for a bit. Unfortunately for Rodgers, it’s doubtful there’s a Sargent Pepper’s album in his future. Just disappointment for the Packers or whatever team gets him in a trade.

  13. Rodgers has us talking and discussing issues that aren’t football related. If everyone of us were identical the world would be completely different. No two humans are the same. No two bunches of grapes are identical. No two leaves are the same. I like that we’re all different. Can’t fight nature. That’s not a battle you’re going to win. Just enjoy life. It’s awesome. If we hated everything that was different, we’d all be miserable and full of hate. No need to fear Aaron Rodgers. Embrace him. Show him kindness. No need for fear/hate.

  14. It sounds weird but it could just be relaxing, chilling at home avoiding the public/social media for a few days. I get it, he said darkness retreat, isolation and we have the right to make fun of him for using that drama queen terminology but to me it sounds like what a drama queen would say instead of taking a vacation.

  17. Aaron is so much smarter than us. Let’s hope he just stays there adoring and worshiping Aaron Rodgers.

