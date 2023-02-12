Andy Reid on possibly retiring: I have a decision to make after this game

Getty Images

Andy Reid could be coaching for the last time today at Super Bowl LVII.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that he spoke to Reid, asked if this could be his last game, and Reid didn’t say no.

“I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game,” Reid told Glazer.

Reid said he’s trying to savor the experience more than he has in the previous Super Bowls he coached. Reid will turn 65 next month, and he knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning.