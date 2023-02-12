Andy Reid on possibly retiring: I have a decision to make after this game

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2023, 3:03 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice
Andy Reid could be coaching for the last time today at Super Bowl LVII.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that he spoke to Reid, asked if this could be his last game, and Reid didn’t say no.

“I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game,” Reid told Glazer.

Reid said he’s trying to savor the experience more than he has in the previous Super Bowls he coached. Reid will turn 65 next month, and he knows he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

  7. He should be a 1st ballot HOF’er no matter what happens tonight and no matter if he retires after tonight or not.

    I hope he wins tonight; that Philly coach is so easy to root against.

  8. Having a quarterback like Mahomes is a dream for any NFL head coach. No way that Reid retires as long as Mahomes is there and Reid can still get around on two legs.

  10. While I find it hard to believe he would retire considering his situation, he has been doing this for a very long time. He’s a HOF’er. He’s won a superbowl. He’s been to 4. I lost count on conference title games. He has very little left to prove, and if he leaves, he’ll leave as a top 5 coach in history.

  11. I think Spags will be promoted if it’s a football decision (he’s been HC twice already) but it would be so Reid like to go with EB as his successor.

  12. If he wins, I could see him walking away. He’s the greatest offensive play caller maybe of all time. He’d have two Super Bowls and would have gone to the championship game in both conferences half of his years being an HC. Most people don’t want to drop dead at work. Although I don’t think it’s going to happen, beating his old team would be the icing on the cake and a full circle moment.

