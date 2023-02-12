Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey active for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2023, 5:07 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice
Getty Images

Arryn Siposs is officially back as the Eagles punter for Super Bowl LVII.

Siposs missed the team’s last six games with an ankle injury, but the Eagles activated him from injured reserve on Saturday. Siposs came out to work as kicker Jake Elliott‘s holder in early warmups and the Eagles confirmed he’d be active 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Brett Kern has been handling Siposs’ resposibilities in recent weeks and he is inactive on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver/returner Britain Covey was listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury on Friday, but he is active. Covey averaged 9.3 yards per punt return and 20.6 yards per kickoff return during the regular season.

Safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward are both inactive after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, running back Trey Sermon, and linebacker Kyron Johnson are also inactive for Philadelphia.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey active for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

  1. Eagles elevated vets Harris and Ward so they could be in locker room and on the field for the Super Bowl (as well as get a SB check). And they’ll get to celebrate a championship with their teammates. Classy move. Philly does it right.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.