Cardinals are expected to interview Jonathan Gannon after Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Cardinals paused their head coaching search for Super Bowl weekend and they are expected to interview a coach who will be working in Sunday’s game once it resumes this week.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are expected to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after he faces off with the Chiefs in the Cardinals’ home stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans as their head coach, but this would be his first conversation with the Cardinals about the opening they created by firing Kliff Kingsbury after the end of the regular season. He is in his second season running the Eagles defense and he’s also coached with the Colts, Vikings, Titans, and Falcons.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka remain in the running for the Cardinals job, but the decision to wait to speak to Gannon suggests that the Cardinals may be moving in a different direction.