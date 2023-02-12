Chiefs answer with Travis Kelce’s 16th postseason touchdown

Getty Images

The Chiefs offense took the field for the first time in Super Bowl LVII facing a 7-0 deficit, but it didn’t take them long to get on the board.

Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for 20 yards on their second play from scrimmage and then sprinted eight yards to move the ball into Philly territory. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco went 24 yards on the ground one play later to set the Chiefs up in the red zone.

It was then time for Mahomes and Kelce again. Mahomes found his favorite target for an 18-yard score and Harrison Butker‘s extra point knotted things at 7-7 with just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The touchdown is the 16th of Kelce’s postseason career and that breaks a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most in NFL history.