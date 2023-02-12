Chiefs could start the season with a Super Bowl rematch

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2023, 10:41 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs have won the final game of the 2022 season. Which means they’ll host the first game of the 2023 season.

One of their nine home opponents is the Eagles.

Seven years ago, the Broncos hosted the Panthers to start the season, after beating Carolina to win the prior Super Bowl.

Other home opponents for the Chiefs (beyond the usual three AFC West foes) include the Bills, Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, and Bears.

So, yeah, there are some great options. The best would be the Eagles in Kansas City to get things rolling on Thursday night, September 7.

One quick footnote. The Royals host a game that afternoon, with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. Presumably, that won’t keep the Chiefs from playing at the stadium on the other side of the parking lot that night.

24 responses to “Chiefs could start the season with a Super Bowl rematch

  4. So the league can Rig it again. How does an owner get to the top to the Rig Script? That’s what I would like to know ?

  5. I predict the first game will be the Bills at Chiefs. This would be Damar Hamlin’s first game back.

    Congratulations Chiefs fans!

  8. Eagles won’t replicate what they did this year. They were extremely lucky who had a lot of things so their way, faced better teams with injured players, and remained remarkably healthy as a team themselves

  9. Yes the Royals playing out the string in September in last place in the AL Central is really going to stress out the NFL schedule maker for a league season opener.

  10. Iggles will get that game at home the schedule makers favor the iggles in big games at home all the time !

  14. I suppose the media will not highlight the refs incompetence on the Philly “holding call”. Far worse holding is overlooked including in that game, yet on a game deciding play the refs call a penalty that directly assured a Chief’s win. Against Cinci, ref calls clearly favored the Chiefs including an obvious clip that wasn’t called on the punt return just before the winning field goal. The biased media has too much invested themselves in the NFL for their own jobs and access to make it an issue for the NFL and Goodell who claims great refereeing this year-what a joke!!!

  15. What happened to the Eagles pass rush and run game? Not a single sack, 21 yards on the ground from a running back. Secondary got lit up, I thought these were the ’84 Bears.

  16. Mahomes and the Chiefs can march up and down the field against the Birds defense again and Bird fans can blame the refs for it again.

  17. wttoolman says:
    February 12, 2023 at 10:50 pm
    It’ll be Cowboys/Bills to kick off the season Thursday night. You can book it.

    ——————————————————————————————–
    the super bowl champ always kicks off the season on thursday night

  19. Why bother? The NFL already knows how it’s going to end. Just post the box score with all the stats and move on.

  20. Eagles loss because Hurts gave 7 points to the Chiefs. If we’re going to blame the refs then the Eagles 3rd down which was challenge was not even close.The guy only has one foot in bound when he had possession of the ball. Online false start and cb holding were not called.

  21. Honestly, I think the NFL is rigged Ala 2000’s NBA. Why have a vested interest? I’m trying to figure out how to be in the “know” before I care.

  22. That’s a tough schedule for the Chiefs! But if they can keep the band together, I see them back in the AFCCG again, at the least.

  23. Sure start the Eagles off with a loss. I’d bet that’s how most of their 2023 goes. No other team is going to do the Eagles any favors this off-season. Hurts is going to demand a new contract, because he realizes he can’t make it through a single NFL season playing RB in the NFL. He’ll be a shell of himself if he waits any longer for his payday. If this Eagles team wasn’t good enough… what will be? Look at those FAs. Anybody retiring?

  24. I agree the refs were horrible! Lane Johnson had two obvious false starts that were not called and the Eagles should’ve also been called for two additional delay of game penalties after the play clock ran out. It’s no real surprise that they actually called a holding penalty when Bradberry clearly had a fist full of jersey after the cut by JuJu.

