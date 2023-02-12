Chiefs extend lead, thanks to second touchdown on motion fake

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2023, 9:46 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs had taken the lead, and now they’ve extended it.

Kansas City, set up by a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney, gained the final five on three plays to take an eight-point lead in Super Bowl LVII.

The score came with receiver Skyy Moore running in motion and breaking back outside, leaving him wide open for a walk-in touchdown.

It was the second straight drive capped by a fake-motion score.

The Chiefs could have gone for two, making it a two-score game. Instead, they’re up by eight, with 9:22 to go.

  2. Sirianni getting embarrassed. Zero adjustments. Cupcake schedule. Worst SB team in the last 30 years.

  6. Motion into a whip route 3 times, 2 for tds and the third draws the game changing holding call. Reminded me of Mike McD after he spotted Teddy KGB’s tell.

