Chiefs go up 38-35 with seconds left to play in Super Bowl LVII

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2023, 10:12 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs gave up their lead with just over five minutes to play in Super Bowl LVII, but they were not tied with the Eagles for long.

First downs by tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco moved the ball into Philadelphia territory and quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook off his ankle injury long enough to scramble for a 26-yard gain that put the Chiefs in the red zone just before the two minute warning.

After the break, Mahomes hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a loss of one yard that led the Eagles to call their second timeout and set up a third-and-eight from the 16-yard-line. Mahomes threw the ball away into the end zone on the ensuing snap, but Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding to give the Chiefs new life. Running back Jerick McKinnon ran the ball to the two-yard-line on the next play and the Eagles used their final timeout with 1:36 left to play.

Mahomes took a knee on the next play and the Chiefs set up a 27-yard field goal attempt for Harrison Butker with 11 seconds left. Butker knocked the kick home and the Chiefs are up 38-35 with eight seconds left to play.

91 responses to “Chiefs go up 38-35 with seconds left to play in Super Bowl LVII

  4. 6burgh says:
    January 8, 2023 at 9:02 pm
    Doesn’t matter, Kansas City Chiefs are winning their second super bowl in the Mahomes era

    —-

    Called it

  6. NFL officiating is real bad. Sorry to KC fans but that is just a call that should be made at that point of ever!

  11. This Super Bowl will always be completely tainted by that bogus holding call on the Eagles. What a sickening way to decide a Super Bowl. Goodell and the NFL should be ashamed and embarrassed. Referees sunk to an all time low today and ruined what could have been a great SB

  17. Total BS call. Who knows if the Eagles would have come back after the Chiefs kick the field goal. They would’ve had a minute and one time out. But you simply can’t make a call like that with two minutes to go in the Super Bowl.

  19. Philly fans hated the call. KC fans loved the call, but for the rest of us with no dog in the fight, that was a terrible call, and ruined a very good game.

  23. LOL, held him off the line & grabbed him again 5 yds downfield. But go ahead & call it rigged. SCOREBOARD!!!!!!!!!

  24. Thank you Lord for letting the Refs win this game for our boys, 2 down, 8 to tie, I wonder if Tommy will be there to hand over the crown?

  26. Dangit missed the game due to work… I see from the comments Refs are at it again… disgraceful

  31. Worst SB ever. This is the 3rd one in a row where it was rigged. And, the thing is, the new CBA was signed 3 years ago.

    Anyone disputing whether these games are manipulated or not, is really dumb or naive.

  32. The NFL is not rigged,for instance they could have given KC a second defensive TD on a close play but they called it right. That being said, that defensive holding call was pretty weak, especially for that spot.

  33. The Refs were too much for the Eagles to over come. It just goes to show you the NFL is rigged

  34. Anybody — and I mean ABYBODY — who truly believes the NFL is rigged and yewt continues to not only watch but leave public comments about it is an idiot and gets exactly what they deserve.

  36. It was a bad call but the eagles defense stunk the entire second half. The vaunted pass rush was non existent all night.

  37. America has won now that the Birds lost.
    Bird fans deluded themselves their fraud defense was championship quality.
    Expect them to blame the refs for their lose.
    They are Americas worst fans.

  39. What a dud of an ending. Hope Bradberry doesn’t think he blew the game, that call should never have been called. Unless, of course, the powers that be in the league office wanted to ensure a specific outcome.

  40. I’m done with the NFL. Might as well go watch pro wrestling like I did when I was a little kid. Just as fake. There is no shame with these people.

  41. If you don’t think it’s rigged you prob believe WWF is real. These games are absolutely unwatchable.. the refs get their calls from NY and keep the game going the right way. The players don’t care, they’re paid millions.

  43. None of you eagles fans were complaining when they were aided to 4 straight 3rd down penalties leading to 1st downs In a 7-7 game

    Quit crying now

  44. That holding call was ridiculous. He had him when he made that first cut on the zig route but u cant get holding at the line of scrimmage and he wasnt holding him when he went up field. That was the second time the refs screwed the Eagles cuz Devante had that catch in the first half. If it takez 5 minutes to find a shot that isnt even good enough to overturn the catch and the call was a catch, they specifically decided to change it with not enough evidence to overturn it. Refs cost the Eagles the game twice over. Great job refs u made urself the conversation topic of the super bowl again, maybe that’s why they don’t feel as epic as they used to

  45. Such whiners on here. Great game by both teams. Could have gone either way. Finally a good Super Bowl.

  46. That bad penalty couldn’t happen to a better fanbase in Philly. Such an ignorant and obnoxious fanbase that only rivals the Cowboys.

  48. touchback6 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 10:18 pm
    Worst SB ever. This is the 3rd one in a row where it was rigged. And, the thing is, the new CBA was signed 3 years ago.

    Anyone disputing whether these games are manipulated or not, is really dumb or naive

    —————

    New England is the only team to win fair and square.

  52. I would like to personally congratulate Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes on their second fake championship!

  53. That was not a holding call. No dog in this fight. But that was not a call. On another note, did Jalen hurts only throw the ball 30 yards on that last play? I could throw it better.

  55. You just don’t make that call in that situation. Let the players decide. It’s the gd SuperBowl, and they just HAD to upstage the game on an “interference” that had no impact on play. The refs literally ruined the end of the game

  58. A complete neutral in this one and I feel cheated by how this game ended. It was truly a great game, until the phantom holding call which then made it one of the worst endings to a Superbowl ever. I guess you could argue the Eagles having to use a timeout to avoid a delay of game came back to haunt them, but at the same time the refs didn’t throw flags all game, only to then throw one for the most innocuous of holding calls. Ridiculous.

    Aside from that, a search needs to be held for the Eagles D line…where were they all night?!

  59. I’m a huge Chiefs fan, not terribly thrilled about the win tonight…. I’m telling you, for KC this started last year in the championship game when KC lost to Cinci. Watch the end of that game, Mahomes was not throwing wide open to receivers. He was given this year, in exchange for last year.

  60. Weak call to decide the game , but it happened to the biggest scum bag fan base there is so I’m okay with it ….

  61. Clearly a rigged ending with that defensive holding call that wasn’t holding (not even close… not holding by any description) The NFL should be ashamed of itself allowing such an obvious erroneous call to absolutely decide the outcome of the Super Bowl

  62. No horse in the race, but how can you throw that flag at that point in the game. Even the pass was thrown out of the EZ so holding or not he was nowhere near catching it. Mahomes INSTANTLY tossed his hands up because he already knew he was getting that call before the officials even tossed the flag. A great game, probably the best in years ruined once again by the officials.

  63. Eagles fans here making themselves look silly. The refs were aiding the Eagles all game long. Sorry, they actually called a jersey grab and hold on the Chiefs. I know that must have been real surprising to see. Yes, instigate the NFL and hire full time refs (a lot of them).

    Dream team.

  64. That holding call was total BS, but remember earlier in the game when the chiefs d line made a call of false start on the eagles O line?? Remember that, the flag came from behind the line, when only the line judges could see a false start, but somehow the line judge didn’t make a call, but all the Chiefs lineman stood up and called it then if course a flag came in from behind the line. That’s when I knew the f8x was in

  65. My original guess before the game was a roughing the passer on Mahomes, but the weak holding call gives you the same outcome.

  69. Late money in Vegas was bet on KC? Anybody betting/watching the conference championships knows the NFL is rigged.
    Great 59 minutes ruined by a horrible call. What a joke. Fans get robbed again.

  70. You can’t say “The NFL is rigged, prove us wrong”.
    If you’re making the claim, you’ve got to Prove you’re right.
    Not just point and squeal.

  71. uwachampion says:
    February 12, 2023 at 10:18 pm
    They want Mahomes to be the next Brady, KC are the Patriots.
    The fix will be in for awhile

    5610Rate This

    ————

    I think this is the right answer, but they wouldn’t want thr dynasty to continue.

    That’s why the Pats were framed and cheated. It all makes sense now.

    The difference now is, they are willing to fix the actual Super Bowl.

    The Patriots never got help in a Super Bowl.

  72. That call probably looked like a hold from the ref’s POV in real time. It’s not reviewable and we fans have better angles and high def slo-mo replay. We don’t want to review EVERYTHING and slow the game down, and we can’t blame the red because we have better tech than the guy on the field.

    Keep in mind that the Phillies didn’t stop the Chiefs the entire second half. So don’t assume that Mahomes fails to get into FG range anyway. Heck, Philly just got done letting a QB with a busted up ankle run free and gain 26 yards!

  73. If you don’t think this game had a predetermined outcome before it was even played, I have a bridge to sell you. It wouldn’t surprise me if Mahomes’ injury is fake as well.

  76. I wanted the Chiefs to win but not this way, a really pussified move by officials to call that in that spot when it was so obvious he did not hold him. Calling that allowed the chiefs to get a 1st down and run the clock down to 10 sec virtually assuring victory unless their kicker slips and misses the FG. Maybe in a regular season game you can get away with that erroneous of a call but the Super Bowl—in that spot, where clearly if you call it —game over, really sucks the NFL has been watered down so much we might as well be watching scripted professional wrestling

  78. The NFL charged the Chiefs a crucial challenge and timeout, then awarded the Eagles a gift first down on an obvious incompletion on 3rd and 14 in a MUCH more impactful moment than the hold at the end. Also called back a Chiefs defensive touchdown on what was at that point in the game considered an incompletion. It wasn’t the refs.

  79. That’s why the Pats were framed and cheated. It all makes sense now.
    _____________
    Your tears are absolutely delicious! And they’re right on time.

  80. If it is rigged…STOP WATCHING

    Ill never stop watching my niners but 3 out of the last 4 SB’s won by the refs. im done watching any NFL coverage that isn’t my Niners. so FAKE.

  81. New England is the only team to win fair and square.
    ___________
    You knew the kid would be whining about the game.

  82. Let’s dissect the call that let gave KC an extra set of downs and run the clock down.

    Schuster was within a couple yards of the line of scrimmage for all of the contact. He didn’t hook him or impede his progress. He’s allowed contact. It’s a cheesy call in a regular season game. It’s a horrible call when it gives one team a super bowl. If memory serves me, KC offensive line didn’t have a holding call the whole game. That means they were letting them play but decided not to under two minutes to play.

  84. In the future if the NFL should allow coaches to use any challenges they have left to challenge any penalty called by the officials at any point in the game including the last 2 minutes of the half or at the end of a game

  85. Don’t turn it over and maybe that somewhat questionable doesn’t matter. But it was a valid call, it’s the hold slightly outside of 5 yards of the line of scrimmage and then the slight grab later that sealed it.

  86. Maybe the Eagles fans should worry about their vaunted defense not allowing points on every drive in the second half.

    Hurts would’ve had 1:45 to get in FG range. That offense had just gone 3 and out.

  87. Chiefs gifted the AFC Chanpionship game and then turn around and are gifted the Super Bowl. Be better NFL. What a joke. And someone tell Kelce this isn’t professional wrestling. What a tool bag.

  88. tiredofcowards says:
    February 12, 2023 at 10:20 pm
    I’m done with the NFL. Might as well go watch pro wrestling like I did when I was a little kid. Just as fake. There is no shame with these people.

    ————-

    No you’re not. The next time your team wins a game you’ll be all in (because fans never seem to think THEIR teams’ wins are a result of a rigged league). See you in September.

  89. Cut the rigged BS. The officials stink in general but it’s not in any teams favor.

    How about the Eagles defense show up in the second half?

  90. Neither OL was called for holding. Phi got away with blatant PI in the 1H on a 3rd down stop. Had Bradberry not committed the penalty, it would have been the 3rd straight TD where the Eagle D let a KC player be wide open.
    And as to someone above who said “NE never got help from Refs in Super Bowl”……Linval Joseph being held for 5 seconds just before the half does not constitute help? OL being allowed to hold Donald every play does not constitute help? Rams called for phantom hold on a 30 yard run does not constitute help?

  91. Anybody with a brain saw the Eagles were escorted to the Super Bowl. Weakest strength of schedule. Faced the Giants, and the 49ers’ 4th string/broken 3rd string qb. The Eagles fraudulent defense was exposed once again.

