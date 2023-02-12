Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2023, 11:55 AM EST
The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach.

ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.

They planned to hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach after Super Bowl LII, but McDaniels opted to remain with the Patriots at the final hour and the Colts pivoted to hire Frank Reich instead. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in that Super Bowl win over New England and Steichen will be trying to pull off the same feat against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Sunday morning also brought word that the Cardinals plan to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching opening, so there could be major changes on both sides of the ball for the Eagles heading into next season.

6 responses to "Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

  2. Following the Eagles offensive performance today, Steichen’s contract will skyrocket. Colts should have hired him earlier when they had a chance.

  3. The Eagles offense was stalling last year until Shane took over the playcalling from Nick. Since then, they have been on a roll. He probably doesn’t get enough credit for his role in the offensive turnarund and also Hurts turnaround as well.

  5. Seems to me they’re hiring another Reich! Sirianni was Reich’s OC, so isn’t this under the same umbrella? That said, good thing it wasn’t Saturday. Good guy but not the answer.

