Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”

Getty Images

The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it.

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as he wishes he could see a winning team in Chicago.

“There’s no reason why they should be this bad. . . . I get a little disgusted,” Butkus told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I really get hot watching them, especially with a lot of lack of effort things. I don’t get it. I really don’t.”

Butkus said he can’t put his finger on why the Bears haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, but he thinks the McCaskey family that owns the Bears is not without blame.

“Why have they been so bad?” he said. “Is it the scouting department? What’s the answer here? To tell you the truth, I don’t know. . . . Look at the teams that are winning and look at their organization. The ownership is the ones that hire. It starts from them too. They shouldn’t be void of any criticism.”

The Bears were also not good during Butkus’s time; during his nine-year career from 1965 to 1973, the Bears never made the postseason.