Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2023, 7:36 AM EST
NFL: AUG 04 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
The Bears had the worst record in the NFL this season, they’ve only had a winning record once in the last 10 years, and one of their all-time great players isn’t happy about it.

Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus says the Bears’ failures weigh on him as he wishes he could see a winning team in Chicago.

There’s no reason why they should be this bad. . . . I get a little disgusted,” Butkus told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I really get hot watching them, especially with a lot of lack of effort things. I don’t get it. I really don’t.”

Butkus said he can’t put his finger on why the Bears haven’t won a playoff game since 2010, but he thinks the McCaskey family that owns the Bears is not without blame.

“Why have they been so bad?” he said. “Is it the scouting department? What’s the answer here? To tell you the truth, I don’t know. . . . Look at the teams that are winning and look at their organization. The ownership is the ones that hire. It starts from them too. They shouldn’t be void of any criticism.”

The Bears were also not good during Butkus’s time; during his nine-year career from 1965 to 1973, the Bears never made the postseason.

6 responses to “Dick Butkus is “disgusted” with how bad the Bears are, sees “lack of effort”

  2. Let’s start with the commitment to offense. There was and is none.

    Sure they drafted a QB in 2021 but they put him behind the worst offensive line in football. They then asked him, the rookie QB who excels at getting out of the pocket, to do 5 and 7 step drop backs to wait for a paper thin receiver corps to get open.

    Surprisingly that didn’t work and everyone got fired. The new regime said “hey, we have a strong defense and one of the worst offenses in the league, let’s put all our resources into the defense”. So in the past offseason the premium draft picks went to defense, the premium free agents went to defense. The current regime much like the last one was shocked when the 32nd ranked offensive line sucked and Mooney plus a bunch of guys off the streets weren’t catching the ball and Fields was getting sacked.

    Groundhog day. 1/2 way through the season the new regime realized that they needed to do something before they got put on the chopping block and realized that it’s 2022 and many teams let their QBs do bootlegs, RPOs, QB runs. How the knowledge of these plays wasn’t a requirement before hiring is just crazy.

    Lo and behold, the offense started putting up some yards, still hampered by having only 1 WR and no offensive line but you can now see if they follow through and spend some picks on offense to help Fields things can improve.

    Trading for Claypool midseason was probably the second worst decision behind Denver giving up all those picks for Russel Wilson. A panic move because the entire NFL public could see that the front office was the reason the offense was so bad.

  3. So basically it should feel familiar to him given all those awful teams he played on in his career.

  6. The irony for me is I got stationed just outside Chi town in the70’s decided I would become a bears fan. My god I think it was the worst Bears team in history. they were god awful and Butkisbrain was on that team. Abe Fortas or someone like that was the mindless coach. They had no quarterback was the problem.

