Eagles extend halftime lead to 10 with a last-second field goal

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2023, 8:25 PM EST
The Eagles weren’t content to go into halftime of Super Bowl LVII with a seven-point lead.

And they almost ended up adding seven to the margin. Instead, they settled for three.

After a 50-yard Kansas City punt, and a 27-yard Philly return, following a drive that ended with quarterback Patrick Mahomes re-injuring his ankle, the Eagles started at their own 43. A nine-yard pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell gave the Eagles second and one. Jalen Hurts then dialed up a deep ball to receiver DeVonta Smith.

What would have been a 35-yard gain down to the Chiefs’ 13 was overturned after a very long replay review, one that seemed far longer than necessary.

Hurts ran for two yards on third and one. Following an incompletion and a five-yard pass to Smith, Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 22-yard gain, putting the Eagles at the Kansas City 19.

With 15 seconds left and one timeout, Hurts threw a short pass to Gainwell, picking up two yards. The Eagles let the clock run down to four seconds before taking the final timeout, and kicker Jake Elliott converted the 35-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

The Eagles lead by 10, 24-14. And it feels like it should be worse.

The Chiefs had the ball for only 8:06 of the first half. Philadelphia possessed the ball for 21:54.

Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half. Presumably, nothing will keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes from playing. The question is whether he’ll be able to play effectively on his aggravated ankle injury.

29 responses to “Eagles extend halftime lead to 10 with a last-second field goal

  3. Eagles have them on the ropes, need to knock Mahomes from the game like Purdy and Johnson …

  4. So, are the refs going to save the Chiefs again in the second half of a super bowl to pull off another “miraculous” comeback in a game they have no business winning? It’s possible.

  6. But….but….but Mahomes is the greatest. He’s all magic and stuff. And Andy Reid is a coaching genius. Darn those mean old refs! Don’t they know the Chiefs are supposed to be allowed to line up off sides? Now wait for the comments calling me a “kid” or some other gibberish. I guess Patty Mahomes “mission” will have to wait until next year! Fly Eagles! Fly!

  7. I don’t like what I’m seeing from KC. Give the ball to Philly to start the game, settle for a field goal (that gets missed), and then end the half by going 3 and out and allowing another score.

    The last possession was the worst. They need to settle into a rhythm of sustaining drives, not just trying to hit home runs. Their defense needs the rest and they need to not give Philly more chances. They had 2 minutes and all time outs – they need to be going for first downs! No excuse for just giving the ball back and falling behind by 10.

  10. Andy stays conservative – and fails miserably.

    Sirianni stays true to what go him here – and it leads to 2 TDs.

    Eagles playing online chess…
    Chiefs playing Old Maid.

  12. No favorite in this game but unless Mahomes has a magical 2nd half – KC is fixing to get steamrolled.
    The only thing stopping that Philly Offense as of now looks like themselves.

  17. Man……the NFL was so much better before social media. Now it’s just children whining about every tiny little thing. Nobody’s happy unless they’re offended about something.

  18. 4theWin says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:33 pm
    Injured or not Mahomes will keep the chiefs in it.
    —————————————

    …and that’s the great unknown. In the 2nd half I can see him sprinting off the field after throwing a TD pass, then limping badly if he throws an interception.

  23. We had to live through roethlisberger the last 20 years with his loser lp, let’s not restart it with Patrick Mahomes.

  24. That was a catch and we all know it. Draft Kings sponsors this message, 1-800 Gambling problems

  26. So Andy Reid doesn’t talk to the reporters if they are losing @ half time? Seriously? What a big baby! Imagine if Belichick pulled that crap!

  27. So many guys skipping all over, but at least the logo is prominent. Goodell is a complete buffoon. No one cares about all the logos.

