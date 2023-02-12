Eagles strike on first play of second quarter, with a 45-yard bomb to A.J. Brown

Getty Images

The Eagles got a pair of gifts when a seemingly promising Chiefs drive bogged down on third and three — and when kicker Harrison Butker missed a 42-yard field goal.

Philadelphia then made the most of their opportunity.

Starting first and 10 from their own 32, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the ball twice, gaining five yards and then one and setting up a third and four from the 38.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark left early, giving the Eagles a first and 10 at their own 43. On first down, a quick throw to tight end Dallas Goedert gained four yards. On second down, a slant pass to A.J. Brown racked up 10, and ended the quarter.

With first and 10 from the Kansas City 45, the Eagles went for it all on first down. Quarterback Jalen Hurts basically threw it up, and he trusted Brown to go get it — even though cornerback Trent McDuffie and safety Juan Thornhill were both trying to keep up with Brown.

They couldn’t. Brown reeled in the touchdown. The extra point made it 14-7.