Eagles take 7-0 lead over Chiefs on first drive of Super Bowl LVII

Getty Images

The Eagles’ offense made it look easy to start Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts plunged in on one of the Eagles’ trademark rugby scrum quarterback sneaks to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game, and Philadelphia leads 7-0.

It was Hurts and DeVonta Smith doing most of the heavy lifting on the drive. Smith picked up the game’s first first down, taking a hard hit as he went to the sideline.

Then it was Hurts’ turn to make a play, running 11 yards for a first down.

Hurts would later hit Smith again for 23 yards to move the Eagles into the red zone.

Kenneth Gainwell appeared to have the game’s first touchdown for a moment, but a replay review showed that Gainwell was down about six inches from the goal line. That gave Hurts his opportunity to score, and he did it on first-and-goal to give the Eagles the lead less than five minutes into the game.