Eagles take 7-0 lead over Chiefs on first drive of Super Bowl LVII

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2023, 6:55 PM EST
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVII-CHIEFS-EAGLES
The Eagles’ offense made it look easy to start Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts plunged in on one of the Eagles’ trademark rugby scrum quarterback sneaks to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game, and Philadelphia leads 7-0.

It was Hurts and DeVonta Smith doing most of the heavy lifting on the drive. Smith picked up the game’s first first down, taking a hard hit as he went to the sideline.

Then it was Hurts’ turn to make a play, running 11 yards for a first down.

Hurts would later hit Smith again for 23 yards to move the Eagles into the red zone.

Kenneth Gainwell appeared to have the game’s first touchdown for a moment, but a replay review showed that Gainwell was down about six inches from the goal line. That gave Hurts his opportunity to score, and he did it on first-and-goal to give the Eagles the lead less than five minutes into the game.

