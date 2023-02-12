Eagles tie Super Bowl LVII with five minutes remaining in fourth quarter

Getty Images

We’re witnessing a Super Bowl classic.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led his team back in the fourth quarter, tying the score 35-35 with 5:15 to play in the fourth quarter.

Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for 45 yards on a deep pass down the left sideline to the 2-yard line, and then Hurts took it himself on a quarterback sneak for his third rushing touchdown of the game. After that Hurts ran for the two-point conversion to tie the score.

With three rushing touchdowns today, Hurts has tied Terrell Davis’s Super Bowl record.

The bad news for the Eagles is that Patrick Mahomes has all kinds of time to win the game. With these two offenses, 5:15 is an eternity.