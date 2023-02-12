Eagles tie Super Bowl LVII with five minutes remaining in fourth quarter

We’re witnessing a Super Bowl classic.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led his team back in the fourth quarter, tying the score 35-35 with 5:15 to play in the fourth quarter.

Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for 45 yards on a deep pass down the left sideline to the 2-yard line, and then Hurts took it himself on a quarterback sneak for his third rushing touchdown of the game. After that Hurts ran for the two-point conversion to tie the score.

With three rushing touchdowns today, Hurts has tied Terrell Davis’s Super Bowl record.

The bad news for the Eagles is that Patrick Mahomes has all kinds of time to win the game. With these two offenses, 5:15 is an eternity.

  1. this where you find out who the nfl really wants to win this game. just watch the refs closely

  5. nhpats2011 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 9:54 pm
    Jalen Hurts is everything Lamar Jackson wished he could be

    Jalen Hurts is going to get the contract Lamar Jackson wishes he could get, too lol

  7. The explosion of comments is going to epic:

    The Eagles cheated! The Chiefs cheated! The officials rigged the game! It was Vegas! Mahomes faked his injury!

    **********************************************************

    The Philadelphia Eagles are EVERYTHING The Baltimore Ravens Wished they could Be.

    There you Go I “fixed” it for You! If Lamar Jackson played behind that O-Line and had Jaylen Brown & Davante Smith as WR options I believe you would be singing another tune! Lamar Jackson won a MVP while he LED THE LEAGUE IN TD’S & QBR with Who again at WR? Without Andrews that’s Midlevel Division 1 talent MAYBE! Lol

