Fox will break out a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl naturally is bigger than any other game. The network televising the game usually feels compelled to make it feel bigger, too.

Via Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fox will unveil a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII. There could be other new features, based on how the game goes.

“There’s always something new,” Fox producer Richie Zyontz said, per Tornoe. “How often those things actually get on TV depends on the game. We tend not to force stuff, and hope to use it wherever it works.”

Tornoe explains that Fox will have 44 manned cameras, twice as many as they have at a normal game. There will be 94 cameras in all.

Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that the changes to the graphics won’t be as drastic as the revision made three years ago, during the most recent Fox Super Bowl. The change will “modernize” the look of the graphics and the bug.

Whatever it is, people will surely complain about it. And then they’ll get used to it, before finding something else to complain about.