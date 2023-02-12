Fox will break out a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2023, 4:40 PM EST
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
The Super Bowl naturally is bigger than any other game. The network televising the game usually feels compelled to make it feel bigger, too.

Via Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fox will unveil a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII. There could be other new features, based on how the game goes.

There’s always something new,” Fox producer Richie Zyontz said, per Tornoe. “How often those things actually get on TV depends on the game. We tend not to force stuff, and hope to use it wherever it works.”

Tornoe explains that Fox will have 44 manned cameras, twice as many as they have at a normal game. There will be 94 cameras in all.

Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that the changes to the graphics won’t be as drastic as the revision made three years ago, during the most recent Fox Super Bowl. The change will “modernize” the look of the graphics and the bug.

Whatever it is, people will surely complain about it. And then they’ll get used to it, before finding something else to complain about.

8 responses to “Fox will break out a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII

  4. 94 cameras for the Super Bowl, yet a critical play in week 6 for 2 low-end teams will be ruled “play stands as called” in review because the network only brought 12 cams and had no
    angle of the play beyond the high sideline shot…

  5. meadowlandssports says:

    February 12, 2023 at 5:17 pm

    94 cameras for the Super Bowl, yet a critical play in week 6 for 2 low-end teams will be ruled “play stands as called” in review because the network only brought 12 cams and had no
    angle of the play beyond the high sideline shot…
    ———–
    Why do people make stuff up…it says clearly in the article the 44 manned cameras are twice as many during regular season games which means 22 manned cameras, it however says nothing about whether the 50 unmanned cameras are more or if it’s the same but either way “12” isnt an accurate number in any way

  7. Sunday Swami says:
    February 12, 2023 at 5:31 pm
    Why do people make stuff up…it says clearly in the article the 44 manned cameras are twice as many during regular season games which means 22 manned cameras, it however says nothing about whether the 50 unmanned cameras are more or if it’s the same but either way “12” isnt an accurate number in any way

    A week 6 game between 2 low-tier teams does not bring 22 manned cameras. Count how many angles you actually see – those low-level games don’t even have cams in both end zones.

  8. One more camera at every game during the season and we could be watching 2 different teams in the Super Bowl

