Harrison Butker: That’s what you dream of as a kicker, a Super Bowl-winning kick

Getty Images

The ending of Super Bowl LVII was a dream come true for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker said after the game that a Super Bowl-winning kick is every kicker’s dream.

“That’s what you dream of as a kicker, getting to the Super Bowl and having a game-winning kick,” Butker said. “It’s an amazing feeling and I’m just so happy now to be with the Chiefs organization.”

Butker had missed a 42-yard field goal attempt earlier in the game, but the Chiefs still had enough confidence in him that they decided to take a knee and run down the clock before giving Butker his game-winner, rather than attempting to score a touchdown.

The strategy worked, and Butker’s 27-yard game-winner fulfilled his dream.