Jalen Hurts 4-yard touchdown gives Eagles 21-14 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 12, 2023, 7:55 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Despite the fumble to end Philadelphia’s previous drive, the club continued to be aggressive and it paid off.

The Eagles have gone back ahead with a Jalen Hurts 4-yard touchdown run, putting them ahead 21-14 with 2:20 left in the first half.

After the quarterback’s fumble, the Eagles called Hurts’ number to open their next possession and he delivered with a 14-yard run to the Philadelphia 39.

A.J. Brown had to turn into a defensive back to break up the next play, which was a deep pass to the left side. But on second-and-10, Hurts hit running back Boston Scott with a quick pass that turned into a 9-yard gain. On third-and-1, the Eagles used their trademark QB sneak to gain 2 yards for a first down.

Kenneth Gainwell took a quick pass 4 yards to open the next set of downs. But Hurts was forced out of bounds for a 1-yard loss to bring up third-and-6. Seeing it as four-down territory, the Eagles handed off to Gainwell for just a 1-yard gain on third-and-6.

On fourth down, Hurts evaded a defender near the line of scrimmage and went down the field for a 28-yard gain down to the 16-yard line.

On third-and-3 at Kansas City’s 9-yard line, Chris Jones stuffed Boston Scott for just a 1-yard gain bringing up fourth-and-2. But defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was flagged for a neutral-zone infraction to give the Eagles a free first down.

On the next play, Hurts walked in for a 4-yard touchdown to put Philadelphia back ahead. It was his second touchdown of the game.

13 responses to “Jalen Hurts 4-yard touchdown gives Eagles 21-14 lead

  3. So much for the NFL taking concussions serious, Hurts 100 percent grabbed the back of his helmet after that tackle out of bounds and waited for some help getting up.
    Spotters had to of seen that if obvious on TV. Then after his TD he was pretty calm and not even a celebration. Head might be foggy.

  6. Mahomes looks hurt but he could pull a Steve Young and fool the crowd at the end of the game …

  8. chue says:
    February 12, 2023 at 7:59 pm
    Looks like Chris Jones doesn’t like not being allowed to line up offsides. Poor widdle baby.

    31Rate
    ———-

    It was also his fault on that long Hurts run. Olsen pointed out his poor technique.

  10. It seems the Chiefs aren’t any better than the Bills when the refs aren’t in their back pockets.

  12. A lot of people on here laughed a few years ago when I said Hurts would be one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I was not only right I was DAMN RIGHT!!!

    —————————————————
    Should have won the MVP Also !!!

