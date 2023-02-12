James Bradberry: I tugged his jersey, but I was hoping they would let it slide

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2023, 11:25 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 on a last-second field goal, but judging by the reactions on social media, some NFL fans felt cheated.

Officials called holding on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on a third-and-five incompletion with 1:48 left. That allowed the Chiefs to run off all but 11 seconds before Harrison Butker kicked the go-ahead field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said it was “100 percent” a hold by Bradberry on him.

Bradberry agreed that he held, but “I just didn’t know if he’d call it.”

“It was a holding,” Bradberry said, via Mike Giardi of NFL Media. “I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni also wouldn’t blame the loss on the officials, instead crediting the Chiefs.

“You know it’s not my job to. . . .,” Sirianni said. “I mean you’ll see me on the sideline. I’m going to argue with different things of calls here and there, but it’s not my job to make the call. Those guys have got to do that in split-second scenarios. That’s what he saw, and he called it. I know it always appears to be that it’s one call that makes [the difference]. That’s not what it is. Right? That’s not what it is. There are so many plays that contribute to the end result of the game, and today they were better than we were.”

30 responses to “James Bradberry: I tugged his jersey, but I was hoping they would let it slide

  1. KC – We’re 3rd and 8 at the Philly 15 yard line. There’s still 1:54 left on the clock, so if we don’t get a first down on the next play, we’ll have to kick a field goal and give the ball back to Philly with plenty of time left on the clock. Do we have a Plan B if our pass falls incomplete?
    Refs – Hold our beer.

  4. The fact that Bradberry had to hold JuJu tells how you mediocre Bradberry is. JuJu is trash.

  6. Thanks for manning up young man. It speaks well for you. Now whether or not it “should” have been called is a matter for NFL officiating. I like both these teams. Hopefully we can see a rematch again next year!!

  8. Classy comments by the above. Are Philly fans rioting because they feel screwed? They will never let a good call slide.

  9. If they’d been running side by side, I doubt anything would have been done. But the DB knew he was about to get smoked on a move and grabbed. Easy call. Sorry, Conspiracy World.

  10. Very classy by the Eagles. They shuffle be proud of how they played and how they handled the loss.

    Shame on the Greg Olsen for trying to stir things up.

  11. Lets see….
    5 million Eagle fans vs. 1 NFL player who not only plays in the NFL but actually committed the penalty….hmmmm Call me crazy, but I’ll go with the 1 NFL player.

    Keep crying, Eagle fans!!!

  12. Did Sirianni give the interview while breakdancing?

    Of course he grabbed and pulled the jersey. Only Eagles fans can’t accept reality. In my opinion, the refs should just be consistent throughout the entire game. The refs weren’t consistent and that was probably disappointing to the Eagles’ fans… all game long the refs were doing them solids, but then balked in the closing moments. Must have been shocking for the dream team. The 2023 Eagles are 0-0-0. Good luck.

  14. Eagle fans have told Saints fan to “get over” NOLA no call in 2019 that screwed the Saints a SB berth. So Eagle fans “GET OVER IT”!!!!!!!!!

  15. He even admitted it, so Eales fans can just shut it. Eagles catch that was challenged and stand was not even close. He only has one foot in bound.

  16. Even though this was clearly defensive holding, clueless Philly fan will nonetheless be out torching the city tonight.

  17. As a Packer fan and neutral observer that was the right call. That was a blatant tug I thought. There was also a blatant PI not called earlier in the game against Philly. Better team won bottom line. Don’t cry over officiating…play better

  18. Respect to the Eagle’s defensive back for accountability, something rarely seen nowadays!

  19. Speaking of holding, the Eagles could have held KC to even a FG on any of those drives in the second half and won the game. But they didn’t.

  20. Well then I guess all of us were wrong. If the guy that did it admits it, none of us has a case. Closed.

  21. Not an Eagles fan but classy response by player and coach. Of course, had either of them said it was a BS call (which it most certainly was), they would’ve been fined.

    Refs shouldn’t decide games. Why not allow teams to challenge anything???

  22. They’re showing the 2nd hold as if that was the call. He grabbed him twice, the one that got the call was the 1st one, without the 1st hold, it’s a TD. Show the 1st hold and you’ll be able to understand the call.

  23. He held him, stop whining, he held and Philly had the whole second half to score! They also could have stopped us just once

  25. End of story Philly fans. Your player admits to committing the foul. Go burn some cars or something.

  26. NFL has a lot in common with the NBA. 1). Officiating. 2). To many games in regular season. 3). To many teams in playoffs However, NBA has improved officiating. NFL is getting worse, especially in playoffs.

  27. He is a MAN. His family should be proud of him. CONGRATULATIONS Mr. Bradbury for being humble and honest.

  29. I wonder what was so tricky about the motion that kept messing up the eagles. That was the third time.

