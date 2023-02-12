Jordan Mailata calls field “terrible . . . like playing on a water park”

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2023, 11:04 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Players were slipping and sliding all over the field at Super Bowl LVII, and they were talking about the field conditions during and after the game.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said the field was “terrible.”

It was like playing on a water park,” Mailata said, via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.

Mailata said it was bad for both teams, and that players on the Chiefs and Eagles were talking with each other during the game about how much they disliked the playing surface. On the biggest day of the NFL year, the NFL did not provide the players with an ideal playing surface.

  1. Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa artificial fields are bad. Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaa – real turf fields are bad. So sick of the whining.

  2. How does this happen on the Super Bowl, the worlds biggest stage? Super embarrassing for the NFL and Arizona.

  3. Terrible field huh witch should of favored Philly style of play , KC should be the ones upset it slowed them down .

  5. Let the Eagles (mostly their fans) excuses begin. Stop the Chiefs from scoring everytime they touched the ball in the second half would’ve been a better focus.

  6. Thank goodness for the 2026 soccer world cup and forcing host stadiums to upgrade their field to fifa standards (grass) in advance of the tournament.

