Nick Bolton fumble return ties things up at 14

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2023, 7:42 PM EST
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LVII-CHIEFS-EAGLES
Getty Images

The first turnover of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII was a costly one for the Eagles.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts lost the ball while trying to move the ball from one hand to another as he worked to evade pressure on a third down Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and there were no Eagles in sight, so Bolton scampered 36 yards for a touchdown.

Harrison Butker‘s extra point tied the score 14-14 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The Chiefs forced the Eagles into a third-and-long early in the drive, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to evade the rush long enough to find wide receiver Zach Pascal for a first down. Kenneth Gainwell ran twice to set up a shorter third down near midfield and the Eagles lined up for the same quarterback sneak that resulted in their first touchdown, but a false start pushed them into the fateful longer try.

 

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Nick Bolton fumble return ties things up at 14

  1. Hmmm I thought eagles fans said hurts never makes those types of mistakes 🤔

  5. Anyone see Hurts grab back of his head after that tackle out of bounds?? He definitely smashed his head to the turf. If the NFL spotters are serious they would of taken a look. Then again it’s the SB so let them play right?!?!??!

  6. That one’s on Hurts – and YES he looked like he was grimacing after bouncing his head head off the matt out of bounds. Of course nobody relevant saw it!!

  7. Anyone see Hurts grab back of his head after that tackle out of bounds?? He definitely smashed his head to the turf. If the NFL spotters are serious they would of taken a look. Then again it’s the SB so let them play right?!?!??!
    __________

    Second story that you’ve attached this post. Are you going to post this on every story tonight?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.