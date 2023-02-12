Nick Sirianni: Failure will motivate us

Posted by Josh Alper on February 12, 2023, 11:36 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
After the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs on Sunday night, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked what his message was to the team in the locker room.

Sirianni recalled talking to the team before they faced the 49ers and asked them to remember times that they faced adversity in their lives as a way to remember what they did to pass by the obstacles in their way. He said he told the team to recall that and use the 38-35 to fuel them in the future.

“We’ll overcome this too,” Sirianni said. “The type of guys that we have in there, we’ll use this to motivate us. We’ll use this pain, we’ll use this failure to motivate us so we can make it a strength.”

This was Sirianni’s second season as a head coach and the work he’s done thus far points in the direction of future success as long as the Eagles can use the loss as a building block rather than a brick wall.

  4. That’s what you get for mean mugging in the camera against the giants I feel no sympathy for you ,so get !

  5. Got beat by a better team with a better HC, QB and Defense. There ain’t no shame in that.

  6. All year long I’ve been waiting for the Eagles to stumble, but they never did. They were better than all those teams. They finished just 3 points shy of being super bowl champs. Games this close could have gone either way.

